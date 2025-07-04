AdvertisingNewsletter

Julie Floyd Goes Full Circle, Returning To Circul8 As Head of Production

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Julie Floyd

Julie Floyd has returned to the Circul8 team as head of production.

Floyd rejoins Circul8 after several years leading production teams in both agency and client-side environments, bringing with her a wealth of experience in digital innovation,
integrated campaign delivery and cross-functional team leadership. Her return marks a significant milestone for Circul8 as the agency continues to expand its portfolio of impactful, purpose-driven work for clients nationally and globally.

As head of production, Floyd will oversee all aspects of Circul8’s production department, ensuring the seamless execution of digital product delivery from concept to delivery.

Her leadership will be instrumental in driving operational excellence and fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration within the agency while embracing the new world of AI.

Floyd previously held senior roles at Circul8, where she played a pivotal part in delivering some of the agency’s most successful digital products and campaigns. Her deep understanding of Circul8’s ethos and her passion for digital excellence and innovative storytelling make her ideally positioned to lead the production team into its next chapter.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Julie back to Circul8,” said Alana Stocks, Circul8 managing director. “Her expertise, energy, and vision are invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of creative production for our clients. With Julie on board, we’re also accelerating the integration of AI into our workflow, empowering our teams to deliver smarter, more efficient, and better value solutions for our clients. It’s an exciting new chapter for Circul8.”

“It’s fantastic to be returning to Circul8 at such an exciting time for the agency. I look forward to working with the talented team to deliver exceptional work that makes a real impact,” said Floyd.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
