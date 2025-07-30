JOY Appoints Dan Brown As Head Of Activation & Performance

Independent media and creative agency JOY has appointed Dan Brown to the newly created role of head of activation and performance.

Brown joins from Innocean, where he was head of performance and digital, and previously he spent eight years at Omnicom Media Group in senior activation roles. He is the latest former OMG recruit by the agency, who recently hired Phillip Pollock and Mathew Keegan.

It said Brown’s appointment will further strengthening its integrated media capabilities amid rapid business growth.

In this role, Dan will lead JOY’s digital media function, bringing a sharp focus to performance, optimisation, and media accountability.

Brown said, “It’s a great opportunity to join a strong independent like JOY at this time. The agency has been making considerable strides recently as clients engage with partners that can deliver measurable change across their business in a competitive media landscape. I look forward to working with industry leaders such as Phil and Matt, as we look to further deepen the digital capabilities at JOY.”

“Dan brings extensive technical expertise with a deep understanding of how media should be transacted and optimised,” said Philip Pollock, Partner at JOY. “That’s critical for helping clients unlock sustainable growth, especially in a landscape where marketers are constantly being pitched the next shiny thing.”

What sets this appointment apart is how performance thinking is being embedded directly into JOY’s integrated planning model. Dan’s remit extends beyond digital execution – performance signals will shape strategy and creative deployment, ensuring data isn’t just used for measurement, but as a generative force in the creative, media and content creation process.

Pollock added, “Performance media isn’t a final step – it’s a real-time feedback loop that informs everything from audience insight to creative messaging. This level of integration means our media partners are truly held to account, and every campaign drives maximum effectiveness for our clients, unlocking the Da Vinci code for growth.”

Dan’s appointment reflects JOY’s commitment to evolving its offering as brands demand greater agility, transparency, and creative excellence powered by data. By fusing media intelligence with innovative thinking, JOY continues to redefine what’s possible at the intersection of strategy, storytelling and scalable performance.