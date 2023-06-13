Jonesy & Amanda Rival The MAFS Experts In The Search For Love

Motivated by the recent season of Married at First Sight and its inability to foster lasting relationships, popular WSFM breakfast hosts Jonesy & Amanda have taken it upon themselves to make a difference.

With a firm belief in their match-making skills and ability to create genuine connections without all the unnecessary drama, the dynamic duo launched JAM Singles, a unique dating initiative aimed at helping listeners find true love.

Jonesy & Amanda said: “With over 60 years of marriage between us, not to mention our 18-year on-air partnership, we know what it takes to keep a relationship going. We thought, why not share our knowledge and experience to help the people of Sydney find love… or at the very least, give them the chance to dress up and have a great night out!”

Over the past few weeks, Jonesy & Amanda invited listeners to sign up for JAM Singles and the response was overwhelming, with over 400 entries flooding in from hopeful singles across Sydney.

After careful consideration, Jonesy & Amanda narrowed down the participants to a final group of four: – Alaura (31), whose love life rivals a Hollywood movie with its ups and downs, is a dedicated primary school teacher and former professional mermaid looking for her perfect match after relocating from Melbourne.

Daryl (59), an online dating enthusiast, yearns for a reciprocal affection that will make his heart skip a beat. When he’s not hard at work, Daryl can be found playing golf or cheering passionately for his beloved Sharks at every home game.

After 13 years of being a single mother, Angela (60) is now ready to focus on her own happiness. A down-to-earth individual with a love of the outdoors, Angela values positive qualities in others and looks forward to exploring new romantic possibilities.

Jayden (22), pansexual and open to meeting people of all genders, pronouns, and orientations, is captivated by personality over looks, seeking maturity, commitment, and honesty after a previous relationship with an immature partner.

With these four brave singles now paired up with interested listeners, and dates currently underway, the burning question remains: Will Jonesy & Amanda achieve success in their matchmaking endeavours?