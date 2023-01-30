Jonathan Uptin To Take Over From Wally Lewis At 9News Queensland

Jonathan Uptin To Take Over From Wally Lewis At 9News Queensland
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Jonathan Uptin will Take up Wally Lewis’s position of sports presenter on the 9News Queensland desk from 6.00pm tonight. 

He appears alongside news reading duo, Andrew Lofthouse and Melissa Downes.

Since joining the 9Network in 1998, Uptin has connected with 9News viewers across Australia. He started by presenting sport nationally for the 9News Early Edition before calling the Top End home for 17 years as he fronted the 9News Darwin desk. In 2018, he moved south to join the 9News Queensland newsroom as sports editor and to present the weekend bulletin.

Uptin’s promotion comes as his esteemed colleague and great mate, Wally Lewis, steps down from sports presenting duties this year to pursue more opportunities within the 9Network, as well as on existing charity initiatives. 

Uptin said: “While my studio seat certainly won’t be classed as a throne, it’s an absolute privilege to receive the baton from Wally, who has made such great strides in sport news since 1999. Working together has been a career highlight for me, so I’m grateful that that isn’t changing. What I am nervous about is Wal having more time up his sleeve to work on his golf swing!”

“Sport is something I’ve always lived and breathed. No two minutes are the same, so the hype and energy it brings is infectious. This year is a massive one for me, and it’s now been made even better by coming full circle, returning to sports presenting, and being in great company with Melissa and Lofty.”

Nine Queensland director of news, Amanda Paterson, said: “Jono is a true professional who has earned his stripes. His dedication to storytelling has taken our sports department from strength to strength, allowing our bulletin to be at the forefront of comprehensive and compelling local and international sporting stories to entertain, excite and inform.

“Above all, he has fostered an incredible connection with and earned the trust of our valued viewers, so it will be wonderful to witness that flourish five nights a week.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]