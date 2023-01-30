Jonathan Uptin To Take Over From Wally Lewis At 9News Queensland

Jonathan Uptin will Take up Wally Lewis’s position of sports presenter on the 9News Queensland desk from 6.00pm tonight.

He appears alongside news reading duo, Andrew Lofthouse and Melissa Downes.

Since joining the 9Network in 1998, Uptin has connected with 9News viewers across Australia. He started by presenting sport nationally for the 9News Early Edition before calling the Top End home for 17 years as he fronted the 9News Darwin desk. In 2018, he moved south to join the 9News Queensland newsroom as sports editor and to present the weekend bulletin.

Uptin’s promotion comes as his esteemed colleague and great mate, Wally Lewis, steps down from sports presenting duties this year to pursue more opportunities within the 9Network, as well as on existing charity initiatives.

Uptin said: “While my studio seat certainly won’t be classed as a throne, it’s an absolute privilege to receive the baton from Wally, who has made such great strides in sport news since 1999. Working together has been a career highlight for me, so I’m grateful that that isn’t changing. What I am nervous about is Wal having more time up his sleeve to work on his golf swing!”

“Sport is something I’ve always lived and breathed. No two minutes are the same, so the hype and energy it brings is infectious. This year is a massive one for me, and it’s now been made even better by coming full circle, returning to sports presenting, and being in great company with Melissa and Lofty.”

Nine Queensland director of news, Amanda Paterson, said: “Jono is a true professional who has earned his stripes. His dedication to storytelling has taken our sports department from strength to strength, allowing our bulletin to be at the forefront of comprehensive and compelling local and international sporting stories to entertain, excite and inform.

“Above all, he has fostered an incredible connection with and earned the trust of our valued viewers, so it will be wonderful to witness that flourish five nights a week.”