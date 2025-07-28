JOLT Supercharges Its Global Marketing & Sales Team

JOLT, the Australian-headquartered digital-out-of-home and electric vehicle charging network, has strengthened its Australian and global marketing and sales team.

JOLT has appointed former Scentre Group executive, Corina Doney, to the newly created senior marketing and communications manager role, overseeing JOLT’s Australia and New Zealand marketing and communications activities.

In addition, JOLT senior business manager, Jessica Kerr, has been promoted to group sales manager, responsible for sales in Sydney and Brisbane, while Sophie Tyerman, Randall Taylor

and Emily Mallos are transitioning into global marketing roles, as JOLT expands its footprint in the UK, Canada and New Zealand.

Under her new remit, Doney will be responsible for developing and executing a strategic marketing and communications plan for Australia and New Zealand. Doney brings more than 15 years’ marketing experience to JOLT, working across both client and agency sides. She spent nearly a decade at Scentre Group as brand and digital partnerships manager, following stints at Bohemia Group, Ikon Communications and OMD.

In her new role, Kerr, who has been with JOLT since 2023, will be responsible for driving revenue growth on key advertiser and agency accounts, along with leading sales strategy and team performance, and working closely with other JOLT teams to deliver client solutions.

Tyerman becomes global marketing and communications director, while Taylor, has been appointed senior global data and strategy manager. Mallos steps up into the role of global marketing and communications specialist. Tyerman will oversee the marketing teams in JOLT’s four global markets, while also leading global marketing strategy for the business, championing a data-led approach to brand growth and positioning.

In his new role, Taylor will lead global data-driven marketing and sales strategy. He will be focused on driving the development and optimisation of JOLT’s spark intelligence data and analytics platform.

Former marketing executive Mallos will be responsible for delivering cross-market initiatives and strategic communications that support JOLT’s global expansion and brand growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Corina to JOLT. Corina brings significant experience to the role and a passion for creating successful partnerships. Her expertise and deep understanding of media and strategy will be critical to creating effective partner solutions,” said Vicki Slavina, JOLT chief operating officer.

“This is an exciting time for JOLT, with several changes within the senior team. The new roles for Jess, Sophie, Emily and Randall reflects the depth of talent within our business and our commitment to growing our team from within.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for our business, as we continue to expand our footprint globally,” added Carin-Lee Skelton, JOLT general manager of regional sales ANZ. “This growth not only reflects the strength of the JOLT proposition, but is a signal of momentum, ambition and the confidence we have in our team to lead us into this next phase.

“Our offering is set to be strengthened by Jess’ new role. Since joining the business, Jess has continued to impress with her result-driven approach and strong relationships.”

“JOLT is an innovator in digital out-of-home and EV charging,” commented Doney on her appointment. “I look forward to using my professional experience to create growth and opportunity across both the AU and NZ markets.”

JOLT has continued to expand both its EV charging network and advertising partners across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Canada. Its growth follows a raft of innovations, including the roll-out of even faster EV chargers in Australia, offering drivers double the charging speed of existing units and delivering an enhanced advertiser experience through its next-gen street furniture offering.

All appointments are effective immediately.