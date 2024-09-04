JOLT Launches Spark Intelligence Platform, Audience-Led OOH Planning & Trade

JOLT has announced the launch of Spark Intelligence, a data platform designed to revolutionise the way out-of-home media is planned, traded, and reported on.

The new platform harnesses advanced audience analytics fused with JOLT’s first-party data to enable an impressions-based approach, empowering advertisers with unprecedented precision and flexibility for campaigns across JOLT’s network.

“We’re excited to unveil a solution that fundamentally changes how out-of-home media is planned and traded,” said Doug McNamee, CEO of JOLT. “This platform combines real-time audience data, analytics, and attribution to ensure that every impression is impactful. JOLT is committed to leading the charge, delivering innovative solutions that empower advertisers to connect with audiences in more meaningful ways.

The introduction of JOLT’s impression-based planning and trading tool gives advertisers access to the same precision and flexibility they leverage in digital channels, allowing them to connect with audiences with greater accuracy, driving increased efficiency. JOLT’s Spark Intelligence platform provides the tools necessary to optimise ad placements, maximise reach, and deliver superior ROI.

“Spark Intelligence places audiences at the core to deliver effective and measurable campaigns. The new initiative fuses JOLT’s first-party data to connect our EV charging audience with brand campaigns. The platform provides an ecosystem that allows advertisers to meet our growing and high-value audiences where they are,” added McNamee.

Spark Intelligence is modelled from 18 million users and thousands of audience segments, blended with JOLT’s first-party data and geospatial planning data, and industry measurement tools. It allows advertisers to harness smart analytics, optimise their campaigns in real-time, and offers attribution and measurement across the JOLT’s omnichannel network.

Spark Intelligence is the first expression of JOLT’s new brand positioning, “Spark Change,” which reflects JOLT’s journey as a future-facing public utility that transforms the EV charging market and the way brands harness DOOH.

JOLT continues to grow its multi-channel advertising offering, recently adding video and rich media ads to its suite of mobile advertising products.

JOLT recently announced plans to roll out 130 additional new digital advertising screens across Sydney, significantly expanding its reach in high-traffic areas. It follows major agreements to roll out thousands of EV chargers across Canada, and the growth of JOLT’s UK and New Zealand networks.

This growth follows JOLT’s increasing scale across Australia and New Zealand, delivering more than 250 million MOVE-verified monthly impressions across its network.