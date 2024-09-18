JOLT Expands DOOH EV Chargers Into Toronto, Canada

JOLT, Australia’s home-grown, sustainable digital out-of-home media and EV charging network is continuing its global expansion, announcing the launch of its innovative digital out-of-home and EV charger network in Toronto, Canada.

The first out-of-home screens have been unveiled in Toronto with plans to roll out a further 5,000 locations across Canada in partnership with TELUS. It is the fourth market for JOLT’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) and EV charger network, after New Zealand and the UK, following rapid growth in the Australian market.

Advertisers in Canada now have access to JOLT’s premium DOOH screens, providing them with broadcast exposure to urban, roadside audiences and engaged EV drivers. JOLT’s app-managed charging experience also provides advertisers with the opportunity to leverage a cross-channel approach and make direct connections with audiences while they charge. The JOLT app now supports rich media and vertical video formats, empowering more captivating audience interactions within the charging experience. Additionally, as JOLT scales in Canada, advertisers will be able to access insights from JOLT’s unique first party audience data.

“It’s exciting to see our Australian-grown business expanding both locally and globally in major metro locations at pace and at scale. JOLT’s growing global footprint enables us to identify and leverage emerging trends and resources worldwide, enhancing our products and delivering greater value to our partners,” said JOLT CEO, Doug McNamee.

“We have ambitious plans to grow JOLT into a significant global company with our state-of-the-art chargers that provide advertisers with a premium digital out-of-home network. By choosing an advertising platform that helps foster green mobility, brands have an opportunity to play their part in reducing transport-led emissions and contribute to a greener future while accessing our premium, engaged audience”.

“As an industry, our marketing activities can contribute to making Canada a more sustainable country. As more Canadians make the change to EVs each year, campaigns on the JOLT network will help enable EV drivers to access fast, reliable, and cost-effective charging, which are often the common barriers to EV ownership,” said JOLT Canada country manager, Brendan Dillion.

“This growing market leaves ample room for advertisers to target engaged and valuable audiences in a unique and sustainable way. With the planned expansion, brands can plan ahead and connect with our audience across multiple touchpoints throughout the JOLT advertising ecosystem”.

The expansion into Canada will see customers enjoy the same universal offering of 7Kwh of free daily energy, equivalent to 50 kilometres of driving range, accessible via the JOLT app.