AdvertisingB&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Join Uber Advertising And B&T In Cannes As We Go From Bondi To The Big Time!

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read

The Croisette is set to get a dose of Aussie spirit this Cannes Lions, as Uber Advertising and B&T team up to host a panel discussion that champions the creative exports of Australia and New Zealand.

Taking place on Monday, 16 June at the Uber Villa, “From Bondi to the Big Time: Exporting Creativity from the Edge of the World” promises to be a cracking afternoon and evening, full of insights, inspiration, bold opinions and some even bigger laughs regardless of whether you’re lucky enough to be from Antipodes or not.

Despite its geographical distance from major markets, Australasia has long punched above its weight in the global creative arena. This session will delve into the why that’s the case and what the rest of the world can learn from us and vice versa.

Limited Spots – RSVP Now!

Moderated by B&T editor (and pom) Tom Fogden, the lively panel will feature some of the region’s most influential marketers and creative leaders:

  • Cat van der Werff, executive creative director, Canva
  • Andy Fergusson, chief creative officer, Leo Australia
  • Lucinda Barlow, senior director, international marketing, Uber
  • Michael Levine, ANZ country head, Uber Advertising

From dissecting award-winning campaigns to debating whether the world still views Australia through a Crocodile Dundee-tinted lens, this session will explore how regional ideas become global platforms — and why antipodean creativity seems to travel so well.

Expect candid reflections, Cannes war stories and bold perspectives on everything from universal storytelling to the modern evolution of Aussie brands like Canva and Uber.

“This session is a celebration of what makes our corner of the world creatively unique — and how, when done right, that uniqueness can break through on the world stage,” explained Fogden.

After the panel, stick around for a rosé or two (or any non-alcoholic beverage of your choosing) and mix with the brightest minds in Antipodean and global creativity.

Key info:

When: Monday, 16 June

Where: Uber Villa, 10 Rue Jean-Baptiste Dumas, Cannes

Time: 4:00-5:30 pm CEST.

Whether you’re from Bondi, Byron, Blenheim or beyond, this is your chance to celebrate Australasia’s creative superpowers with the industry’s finest — all under the golden Cannes sun.

Register now to secure your spot.

Related posts:

  1. Finch, Supermassive, Collider & DDB Melbourne Announced As Cannes Lions Finalists
  2. From Evolutionary Theory To Re-Winning The Streets For Converse: Katie Barclay Celebrates 2 Years Of Hopeful Monsters
  3. Bunnings & Wingstop Wins Propel PHD & Hello To Top Of New Business Winner Podiums
  4. Optus Says ‘Yes’ To Accenture Song For Creative & Media Duties, BRX & Apparent Also On Board
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Indie Agency Takes A Sunny Approach To Address Burnout In The Industry
Levande Launches Irreverent Campaign To Challenge Retirement Living Stereotypes, Via 303 MullenLowe
It’s Not ‘Cannes In Captivity’ – Industry Execs Warned Of ‘Much-Needed Reality Check’ As They Head To Prison
TV Ratings (05/06/2025): Socceroos Close To World Cup Glory As Battle Of Thursday Night Footy Fires Up
Register Lost your password?