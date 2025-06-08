Join Uber Advertising And B&T In Cannes As We Go From Bondi To The Big Time!

The Croisette is set to get a dose of Aussie spirit this Cannes Lions, as Uber Advertising and B&T team up to host a panel discussion that champions the creative exports of Australia and New Zealand.

Taking place on Monday, 16 June at the Uber Villa, “From Bondi to the Big Time: Exporting Creativity from the Edge of the World” promises to be a cracking afternoon and evening, full of insights, inspiration, bold opinions and some even bigger laughs regardless of whether you’re lucky enough to be from Antipodes or not.

Despite its geographical distance from major markets, Australasia has long punched above its weight in the global creative arena. This session will delve into the why that’s the case and what the rest of the world can learn from us and vice versa.

Moderated by B&T editor (and pom) Tom Fogden, the lively panel will feature some of the region’s most influential marketers and creative leaders:

Cat van der Werff, executive creative director, Canva

Andy Fergusson, chief creative officer, Leo Australia

Lucinda Barlow, senior director, international marketing, Uber

Michael Levine, ANZ country head, Uber Advertising

From dissecting award-winning campaigns to debating whether the world still views Australia through a Crocodile Dundee-tinted lens, this session will explore how regional ideas become global platforms — and why antipodean creativity seems to travel so well.

Expect candid reflections, Cannes war stories and bold perspectives on everything from universal storytelling to the modern evolution of Aussie brands like Canva and Uber.

“This session is a celebration of what makes our corner of the world creatively unique — and how, when done right, that uniqueness can break through on the world stage,” explained Fogden.

After the panel, stick around for a rosé or two (or any non-alcoholic beverage of your choosing) and mix with the brightest minds in Antipodean and global creativity.

Key info:

When: Monday, 16 June

Where: Uber Villa, 10 Rue Jean-Baptiste Dumas, Cannes

Time: 4:00-5:30 pm CEST.

Whether you’re from Bondi, Byron, Blenheim or beyond, this is your chance to celebrate Australasia’s creative superpowers with the industry’s finest — all under the golden Cannes sun.

