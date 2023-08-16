Join The Industry Pantomime This December!

Sure, our industry has perfected the art of drinking rosé, entering awards, and writing humble brag posts on LinkedIn but can we pull together to put on a good old fashioned festive panto? Yes, we can!

Hosted by IAB Australia and UnLtd, the world premiere of “Addy Lala and the MOOD Tea Thieves” will be held at the Seymour Centre in Sydney on 5th December. It will tell the tale of a poor young media sales rep, Addy, struggling to meet targets. One day Addy overhears a group of peers with a magic phrase that may just change his chances of success.

The production will have all the hallmarks of a classic pantomime with lush costumes, cameos from well-loved and known ad market celebrities and a humorous look at our industry and the themes of 2023.

All profits from the production will go to UnLtd to help young people in need. Chris Freel (CEO of UnLtd) and Gai Le Roy (CEO of IAB Australia) are the people behind the initiative and co-producers of the show.

Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to submit expressions of interest for a range of specialist roles including production manager, sound & musical director, costume designer and the lead role of Addy.

Tickets will go on sale in coming weeks.