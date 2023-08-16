Join The Industry Pantomime This December!
Sure, our industry has perfected the art of drinking rosé, entering awards, and writing humble brag posts on LinkedIn but can we pull together to put on a good old fashioned festive panto? Yes, we can!
Hosted by IAB Australia and UnLtd, the world premiere of “Addy Lala and the MOOD Tea Thieves” will be held at the Seymour Centre in Sydney on 5th December. It will tell the tale of a poor young media sales rep, Addy, struggling to meet targets. One day Addy overhears a group of peers with a magic phrase that may just change his chances of success.
The production will have all the hallmarks of a classic pantomime with lush costumes, cameos from well-loved and known ad market celebrities and a humorous look at our industry and the themes of 2023.
All profits from the production will go to UnLtd to help young people in need. Chris Freel (CEO of UnLtd) and Gai Le Roy (CEO of IAB Australia) are the people behind the initiative and co-producers of the show.
Those interested in getting involved are encouraged to submit expressions of interest for a range of specialist roles including production manager, sound & musical director, costume designer and the lead role of Addy.
Tickets will go on sale in coming weeks.
Latest News
Musk Bins $155 Million Dollar Ad Format, Changes X Logo Again AND Slows Access To Threads, Bluesky & The New York Times
Getting fed up of reading about Elon Musk and X? We’re getting very tired of writing about the goings on at the platform formerly known as Twitter but there is just too much going on for it not to be covered. First up among today’s Musk stories is that he X has killed off one […]
The Bend Renamed Shell V-Power Motorsport Park
The Bend Motorsport Park has announced that the venue will be renamed Shell V-Power Motorsport Park. Today’s announcement is a landmark moment for The Bend, now in its 6th year of operation, to proudly partner with Shell V-Power, an iconic and internationally renowned brand. The Bend joins the likes of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, […]
Bastion Unveils New Advocacy Arm & Partnership With Culturalpulse
Australasia’s largest independent agency Bastion has launched a new division, Bastion Advocate, to sit within the agency’s integrated communications arm Bastion Amplify. The move bolsters Bastion Amplify’s existing influencer practice and comes as the agency joins forces with multicultural marketing agency CulturalPulse, to develop content and effectively engage diverse communities. The partnership builds on Bastion’s […]
Airline Lampoons Embarrassing Dads On Holidays, Launching Its Own “Dad’s Club”
There's two ways of looking at this one - hilarious spoof or more pointless man bashing? Add to that, do you even care?
Kochie Appointed Compare The Market’s New Economic Director
Kochie returns for irritating meerkats brand. And looking remarkable fresh too now he's given up those early starts.
“It’s Becoming A Two-Player Market” – Warburton Responds To Shareholders As Seven Announces 31% Profit Drop Amid Difficult Ad Market
Warburton family Christmas hols downgraded to 'domestic' as faltering ad spends take shine off Seven's balance sheet.
A Chap In A Bain-Marie Of Baked Beans? These Ads For UK Retailer Currys Are Too Good!
Is it B&T or is there something very soothing about reclining in a vat of baked beans? Add to that alphagetti spaghetti.
Matildas Scarves Up 2,650% On eBay As Aussies Prepare To Take On England
With the Matildas defeating France and launching Australia into the semi-finals of the biggest tournament in women’s football on Saturday, fans are flocking to eBay to show their support for the mighty home team. On 12-13 August, the number of sales of Matildas scarves skyrocketed 2,650 per cent on eBay Australia, versus the two-days prior, […]
oOh! Boost NSW Agency Sales Leadership With Two Group Business Directors
oOh!media today announced two new sales leadership roles for its NSW Agency team. Krista Walton and Elizabeth Kirkman have both been promoted to group business directors. While Krista Walton was promoted internally, Elizabeth Kirkman joined oOh! from Channel Seven. Reporting to NSW agency sales director, Lanai Wiadrowski, the new market facing positions are part of […]
These Trio Of Spots For American Wholesale Club BJ’s Are A Delirious, Black Comedy Hoot!
B&T's running this for no other reason than they're funny. Funnier still if you laugh at a woman poisoning her husband.
Adidas Taps Matildas Star Caitlin Foord & Aussie Musos For New Campaign Via The Brag Media
Think poor Sam Kerr's done all the Matildas' marketing heavy lifting? Luckily Nike affiliations gets her banned here.
Hootsuite Nabs Tech Veteran Elina Vilk For CMO Role
Hootsuite, a leader in social media management, has announced Elina Vilk (lead image) as chief marketing officer . She will join the company’s executive leadership team that is an industry anomaly at 75 per cent women, and will report to CEO, Irina Novoselsky. “As I looked for our next CMO, Elina stood out for her […]
Robbie Hills: Bringing The Smarts Of Retail Media To Retail Out Of Home
Robbie Hills, director of sales & client partnerships, Cartology discusses the possibilities retail media and agencies can achieve by unlocking the power of first party data. The customer journey is becoming increasingly nuanced, challenging brands and agencies to effectively target customers through a deep understanding of where and how they choose to shop. As customer […]
CHEP Network Retains CitiPower, Powercor & United Energy For Creative & Media
On the downside, it's not ideal to have fossil fuel clients on the books. On the upside, they do keep the lights on.
Clemenger Group’s James McGrath Inducted Into AWARD Hall Of Fame
James McGrath, one of Australian advertising’s most revered creatives, was inducted into the AWARD Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Sydney last night. Clemenger Group’s recently retired Chair of the creative board takes his place among adland’s greats as the 21st Hall of Fame inductee, announced at an exclusive gala dinner at This Way […]
Boldly Going For Change: William Shatner’s Earth-Saving Mission
Catherine Bowe, industry relations lead APAC at Meta, interviewed William Shatner at Advertising Week APAC. While not interviewing Captain Kirk, Bowe consults to AANA’s Sustainability Council, is an alum of The Marketing Academy and a B&T Women Leading Tech Award winner. “We’re at a crossroads right now. Things are burning, we have to stop it,” […]
Keeping The Spark Alive: Why Spark Foundry Melbourne Staff Stick Around
Tenures in the world of advertising can be short. Agency employees stick around with one employer for just two-and-a-half years on average, per data from the Media Federation of Australia (MFA). But, with Spark Foundry being set to turn eight years old soon, it has some remarkably long-serving staff members. Why? Lead image L-R: Sasha […]
Lifestyle Comms Agency Stellar Announces New Client Wins
Comms agency Stellar wins a raft of swanky new restaurant clients. You know the ones that charge 40 bucks for broccoli.
Nike Accused Of Wage Theft
While billions of people are cheering on their favourite teams during the Women’s World Cup, Nike – sponsor of thirteen of the teams – refuses to pay 1,284 Cambodian garment workers US$1.4 million($A2.1 million) in legally owed severance pay. Global women’s rights organisation, ActionAid Australia, alongside the Manufacturing Division of the CFMEU and the garment […]
Complaints Over ABC Bias Are Up Thanks To Stories Covering Russia, Palestine & The Voice
Nobody would complain about the ABC if it just stuck to nice railway journeys & cooking programs like they do at SBS.
Boomtown Announces Brian Gallagher As Independent Chair
Boomtown announces Brian Gallagher as independent chair. Not to suggest its ottoman is in a monogamous relationship.
Retailers Are Passing On Higher Cost Of Doing Business To Consumers
Fifty-eight percent of Australian retailers admitted to passing the majority of the higher costs of doing business onto consumers with 23 per cent passing on all costs. Shopify reveals this research as the Australian retail industry grapples with inflation, worker shortages, and softening consumer demand. The Shopify Australian Retail Report, conducted in partnership with YouGov, […]
Mat Baxter Returns To Sydney, Remains At Huge
Mat Baxter returns to Australia after eight-year New York stint. Already can't find a decent Reubens.
Monday TV Ratings: The Block And The Voice Continue To Battle It Out As The Block Takes Monday Crown
It's neck-and-neck between Seven and Nine at the moment. Still, tomorrow night's Matildas game should douse that fire.
Meta Urges Kids To Maximise Safety Features & Practice Critical Thinking In The Metaverse
The Metaverse Youth Safety Guide has arrived for concerned parents. Sadly the Zuck-Musk dust-up looks definitely off.
Carpet Court Revamps Bougie Website
The question remains, does the Carpet Court website get a lot of extra traffic from people inadvertently Googling shag?
Dentsu Revenues Down, Blames Conservative Tech & Finance Clients
Are you a client of dentsu? Well, best keep the wine under $100 a bottle at work lunches as profits take worrying dive.
Network 10 Reveals Date For Neighbours Return
Yes, Neighbours has risen from the dead! Here's hoping McDonald's plant-based chicken & Rove don't get similar ideas.
2023 ACRAs Announce Stellar Lineup Of Hosts And Performers
Ray Hadley named as one of this year's ACRA hosts. Although you can probably pop out for a fag when he's doing his bit.
Hennessy Wheels Out The Hollywood Big Guns For Latest Seven-Minute Epic
Hennessy may be the drink of misogynistic rappers, a fact not mentioned in this epic new spot courtesy of DDB Paris.
News Corp Announces Senior Appointments In The Company’s Digital Revenue Division
News Corp announces senior appointments. Sadly, no news on Rupert's new mystery lady friend.
Weathering The Retail Slump Through Customer Centricity, Personalisation, Loyalty & Convenience
As cost-of-living challenges intensify, consumers are becoming increasingly cautious when it comes to discretionary spending, and retailers are feeling the pinch, explains Hayley Fisher, AUNZ country manager for Adyen (pictured) in this op-ed. The Australian Bureau for Statistics (ABS) has said that retail volumes fell for the third quarter in a row. Consumers, as a […]
Reports Ex-Tennis Player Todd Woodbridge Will Host Aussie Version Of Tipping Point
Todd Woodbridge rumoured to be in the mix for Tipping Point hosting gig. Although B&T'd also like to see John McEnroe.
Rebel Unveils Matildas Collab
If there's one thing B&T hates it's being late to a party, and this rebel-Matildas collab has a smell of tardiness.
Top Australian Podcast Advertisers Revealed
ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI have revealed the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts for Q2 2023, with Amazon topping the list. Overall, Q2 spending on Australian podcast advertising grew by a huge 64 per cent year on year, indicating a clear trend of brands increasing their investment in podcast advertising. The report found […]
Macca’s Unveils New Global Campaign Showcasing Its Famous Film & TV References
Macca's flaunts its cultural icon status in new global work. Arguably better than flaunting its hangover-curing status.