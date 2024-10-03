Join B&T For The UnLtd Pub Quiz For Good At Clear Hayes House During SXSW Sydney!

Ever fancied spending a night at the pub with the B&T team? Well, now you can!

At SXSW Sydney, you can join us for UnLtd’s Pub Quiz for Good at Clear Hayes House on Tuesday 15 October.

You’ll get a workout for your brain cells as you compete in fun but challenging rounds of questions, testing your general knowledge, industry hot topics and more.

Gather your team of between four and six and come along for a fun night of networking and brain teasers!

Hosted at Clear Hayes House at Harajuku Gyoza Beer Stadium in Darling Harbour, plenty of food and drink options will keep you going during the night.

Stephen Hunt, CEO of UnLtd and Tom Fogden, editor of B&T, will be your quiz masters par excellence on the night. And, if the chance to laud your sprawling and deep general knowledge over your industry colleagues isn’t enough of an incentive, B&T will also be giving away some Cairns Crocodiles tickets for the winning team!

Team entry is $100 with funds going to UnLtd’s work supporting at-risk youth charities. Book your team in now!

Aside from the UnLtd Pub Quiz, Clear Hayes House is open the whole week with more than 25 thought leadership sessions, happy hours, meetups and lunches throughout the week and a band night.

The House is free to attend for anyone — SXSW Sydney badge holders and Great Unbadged!

You can find out more about Clear Hayes House and check out the full agenda here.