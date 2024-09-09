Johannes Leonardo’s Celia Mortlock Named As Copy School’s International Guest Lecturer

Celia Mortlock has been announced Copy School’s invitation to be the 2024 International Guest Lecturer.

Mortlock follows Jeff Goodby in 2022, and Richard Russell in 2023.

“Another Australian living in New York” is how Ms Mortlock describes herself (celiamortlock.com). She’s also associate creative director at Johannes Leonardo, New York.

Mortlock will talk about what it’s like working overseas as an Australian.

“Working overseas is on most creatives’ bucket list”, said Esther Clerehan — Australia’s creative talent maven and B&T Women in Media Lifetime Achievement winner.

“Finding out about what it takes from a successful creative like Celia is an invaluable opportunity to crack the code.”

Mortlock will take the 9-10:30 Wednesday class on 13 November in Sydney and a week later the class in Melbourne. She will Zoom-in from NYC.

Clerehan will round off the week in Sydney with her ever-popular “Finding Your Strengths and Working With Them”.

Copy School 2024 is filling up faster, and earlier, than ever before. Don’t miss the boat, or plane, especially if an overseas stint’s an aspiration.

Book now at copyschool.org. Just $595, thanks to pro bono tutors and organisers, and in keeping with founder Ray Black’s determination to make the school as accessible as it is unforgettable.