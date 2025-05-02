Joel Dry Announced To Join Melissa Downes On 9News Queensland’s Flagship 6.00pm Bulletin

Nine has announced the appointment of highly respected journalist Joel Dry as the new co-presenter of 9News Queensland’s 6.00pm bulletin, alongside Melissa Downes. Dry will commence his role in August.

This appointment marks a significant return to Nine for Dry, who first began his television reporting career with the network in Adelaide in September 2009. He subsequently moved to Channel 9 Queensland in December 2011 and later served as a federal politics reporter for Channel 9 in Canberra.

Dry is stepping into the role previously held by the esteemed Andrew “Lofty” Lofthouse, who retired earlier this year.

Melissa Downes, 9News Queensland presenter said: “This is an exciting time for 9News Queensland, a regeneration, and I know the team will be just as delighted as I am to have Dry joining me on the 6.00pm news desk. I know he will bring a new energy to the newsroom and his insightful reporting will add depth to our bulletin, offering our viewers an even richer understanding of the stories that matter most.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dry back to Nine,” said Brendan Hockings, director of 9News Queensland.

“His extensive experience covering significant Queensland stories, from natural disasters to major sporting events including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, speaks volumes about his dedication and journalistic skill. He is a familiar and trusted face for our viewers.

“Dry’s deep understanding of Queensland and his proven track record make him the ideal choice to partner with Melissa. We know our audience will warmly welcome him to the 6.00pm bulletin.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning home to Nine, where I began my life in news many years ago,” Dry said.

“I have so much respect for Melissa who was always very generous and supportive to me during my years at Nine and it’s an honour to again work alongside such an admired journalist.”

“The team in the Channel 9 Queensland newsroom are tough, fair, relentless and award winning. I can’t wait to be a part of bringing Queenslanders the news they deserve.

Dry’s connection to 9News Queensland runs deep. It was there that he met his now wife, Jessica Milward, a senior journalist currently serving as Channel 9’s Europe Correspondent in the London bureau. Dry is presently in the UK supporting Jessica in her role.

The couple announced their engagement live on Today in 2016 and married in 2018 and have one child together. Jessica will also be returning to Brisbane later this year, reuniting the couple in the same newsroom.

Dry’s return signifies an exciting new chapter for 9News Queensland, building on its commitment to delivering trusted and comprehensive news coverage to viewers across the state.