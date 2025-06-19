Jo Boundy Declares “It’s Only Just the Beginning” As CommBank Doubles Down Down On Football

After the fanfare of yesterday’s announcement that Commonwealth Bank has signed a landmark six-year extension with Football Australia, CommBank’s chief marketing officer Jo Boundy is turning the spotlight firmly on what comes next.

The multi-million-dollar deal, now officially the biggest single investment in Australian football history, cements CommBank’s role not just as a sponsor, but as a strategic partner in the ongoing transformation of the world game on home soil.

Chatting with B&T after the announcement, Boundy, a regular on B&T’s CMO Power List, unpacked why this commitment goes far beyond logo placement or marketing spend.

“We like to think about when we go into partnerships with organisations, not as sponsorship deals, but as strategic partnerships,” she said. “This is a really great example of a deep strategic partnership which goes well beyond just a sponsorship.”

The expanded deal will see CommBank extend its support beyond the CommBank Matildas to now include the Socceroos, junior and youth national teams, para-athletes, and grassroots clubs. It’s a full-spectrum investment that acknowledges the growing reach, influence, and commercial clout of football in Australia, now officially the nation’s most played team sport.

With over two million Australians participating in football across every age group and region, the alignment with CommBank’s brand mission was a natural fit.

“Our brand purpose is about building a brighter future for all. We think doubling down with Football Australia beautifully aligns with that,” Boundy told B&T.

“What we love about this new partnership is that it spans the entire football ecosystem, from grassroots and community level right through to the elite. It aligns perfectly with our customer base and our commitment to supporting all Australians, regardless of age, gender, ability, or where they live.”

“This is the greatest participatory sport in Australia,” she added. “We have 2 million Aussies who play football as a team sport around the country, which is crazy.”

That widespread participation and the sport’s cross-cultural appeal were key drivers in CommBank’s decision to scale its investment. Football reaches Australians across the urban-rural divide, across cultures, and across generations. In many ways, it mirrors the national footprint of CommBank itself, and Boundy sees that as a powerful vehicle for storytelling, inclusion and impact.

The storytelling power of football has always resonated with Australians, but it reached a cultural crescendo during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Matildas’ semi-final clash with England captivated the nation, drawing an average television audience of 7.13 million and peaking at 11.15 million. The match became the most-watched TV broadcast in Australian history since OzTAM records began, even surpassing Cathy Freeman’s unforgettable 2000 Olympics gold.

But Boundy believes that moment wasn’t the peak, it was a launchpad.

In the two years since, football in Australia has entered what many are calling a golden era. According to Paramount, nearly 10 million Australians now engage with football content across the A-Leagues, Socceroos and Matildas. Crowds are up. Streaming numbers are soaring. Free-to-air broadcasts are delivering record results. And advertisers are taking note, with brands from across retail, automotive, finance, and tech lining up to partner with the sport’s increasingly valuable ecosystem.

CommBank is leading that charge, not just through investment, but through active participation in the code’s growth and evolution.

“We partner really well together… our employees are passionate about football, our customers are too, and we have the reach to help promote the teams to audiences across the country,” Boundy said.

With Matildas fever still lingering in the public psyche, and a fan base that’s more passionate and diverse than ever, CommBank’s role in shaping football’s future is as much about cultural connection as it is about commercial opportunity. This isn’t just about slapping a name on a team. It’s about embedding the game in communities, creating meaningful content, and supporting athletes from the grassroots to the world stage.

That’s a journey CommBank has been on since 2021, long before women’s football had hit the mainstream.

“We’re incredibly proud to have been part of the CommBank Matildas story,” Boundy said. “We’re proud to see the evolution to actually being so truly inclusive, because we’re looking after all Australians.”

With the Matildas now preparing to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and the Socceroos heading toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, CommBank’s renewed commitment couldn’t be better timed.

The next few years will be crucial in solidifying football’s place as not just Australia’s favourite participation sport, but as a defining force in its media, marketing and national identity.

“It’s only just the beginning,” Boundy said.

And if the past few years are anything to go by, she’s absolutely right.