Jnr. Appoints DDB’s Jenny Mak As Executive Creative Director & Partner

Less than 18 months after launching, jnr. has announced the appointment of a creative leader, snaring DDB’s Creative Partner Jenny Mak for the role of executive creative director and partner.

The appointment follows an incredible period of growth for the independent TransTasman agency, with a number of high-profile client wins and campaign launches across Australia and New Zealand – and more to be announced soon. Mak joins founders John

Marshall and Ryan O’Connell to form a diverse leadership trio, guiding the agency’s creative direction and next phase of growth.

Across a career spanning more than two decades, ‘JMak’ has built a reputation not just for breakthrough creative, but for forging deep client partnerships that deliver real impact.

She has led some of Australia’s most high-profile clients and campaigns in recent years for Volkswagen and Westpac, and earlier in her career was behind acclaimed work for Coca-Cola Australia, Huggies, U by Kotex and Transport for NSW – campaigns awarded for both creativity and effectiveness.

“JMak’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for our agency,” said John Marshall, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Hāua, Ngāti Maniapoto, Managing Director & Founder of jnr. “Ryan and I are thrilled to welcome a creative leader of her calibre and vision to the business. Her passion, insight, and proven track record will elevate our work and accelerate the next chapter of our growth. She brings the experience of a senior, with the energy and curiosity of a junior. Which is exactly what jnr. stands for.”

Chief strategy officer & founder Ryan O’Connell added: “I’m a bit annoyed I’m no longer the best basketballer in the agency, but I’ll get over it. JMak is one of the most talented, kind, and mature creative leaders out there, and we’re incredibly lucky to have her join us. The industry doesn’t have enough leaders like her, so this is a real win for jnr.”

Jenny Mak said: “I’m thrilled to join jnr. as Executive Creative Director & Partner alongside John and Ryan, and the rest of the team. This agency’s fearless spirit, commitment to creativity, and collaborative culture perfectly align with my values. Together, we’ll push creative boundaries, deliver work that works, and foster a workplace where diverse voices and ideas thrive. I’m proud to play a foundational role in shaping an agency that’s as ambitious about culture and inclusivity as it is about business success.”

Mak’s appointment underscores jnr.’s commitment to creative excellence and inclusive leadership in the Australian and New Zealand advertising industries.