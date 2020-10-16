Jim Beam Renews AFL Partnership

Jim Beam has today announced a two-year partnership renewal with the AFL as the Official Dark Spirits Partner of the AFL for 2020-21.

Celebrating its 225th anniversary this year, Jim Beam’s partnership with the AFL brings together two brands alike in their shared values of respect, integrity, and togetherness and their focus on mateship and the welcoming spirit the game brings to communities.

“In what has been a challenging year for all, we are thrilled to announce the continuation of our partnership with the AFL and are looking forward to the upcoming finals period,” said Trent Chapman, Marketing Director Beam Suntory Australia, and New Zealand.

“Watching AFL and enjoying a Jim Beam with friends is a tradition for many, and despite the turmoil this year, we want to support Australians in finding unique ways for this to continue. Be it at home, at a pub, or for the lucky ones in Brisbane, at the Gabba, we encourage footy fans to come together in shared passion and community.”

AFL General Manager – Commercial, Kylie Rogers is thrilled to continue the partnership and be part of the brand’s momentous milestone year.

“The AFL and Jim Beam have a proud tradition of bringing people together and a long-standing history of innovation that ensures both brands continue to be the best they can be for everyone to enjoy,” said Rogers.

“We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Jim Beam as the Official Dark Spirits Partner of the AFL and look forward to working with them – their 225th birthday – to help Australians see through the remainder of 2020 with positivity and a sense of community.