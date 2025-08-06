Jet2 Holidays & Whistling Men: July’s TikTok Trends

Each month, Lucy Ronald, Fabulate’s head of strategy and talent, looks at what’s trending on TikTok and breaks down why it is taking off on the platform.

July on TikTok was a fever dream in the best way. One minute you’re finding yourself walking everywhere like the Telstra ad guy (or was that just me…), the next you’re cheerfully mimicking an English travel company’s jingle while showing the most un‑holiday‑like holiday ever.

Throw in model walks with unexpected U‑turns, lightning‑fast “bacon avocado” challenges, and more than a few sounds you can’t get out of your head, and you’ve got a month of content chaos in the best possible way.

For brands and marketers, staying on top of these trends isn’t just about knowing what’s clogging your feed – it’s about understanding the cultural moments your audience is already engaging with. The right trend, at the right time, can add personality to your brand, increase shareability, and make your content feel native to the platform rather than like an ad drop‑in.

Marketers, if you’ve been looking for fresh inspo, July’s trends are pure gold – weird, wonderful, and ready for your next campaign.

Telstra Ad Whistle Guy

What it is: Inspired by Telstra’s new ad campaign, this trend features creators walking toward the camera with purpose and confidence, set to the ad’s now-iconic soundtrack. Think slow-mo struts, bold vibes, and cheeky glances – with creators replicating or spoofing the ad’s cinematic walk in different contexts (off to buy a coffee, walking into work, heading to the pub, etc.).

I’m Sorry, We’re Late

What it is: A classic line “I’m sorry we’re late, X was throwing a fit” gets reworked into a comedy skit. It cuts to the supposed culprit looking glam in slow-mo, completely unbothered. A funny, relatable take on what really holds up your plans.

“Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday!”

What it is: A chipper jingle from a Jet2 ad paired with footage that’s… the opposite. Rainy getaways, delayed flights, sunburns, and other classic hiccups. It’s the mismatch between the upbeat soundtrack and the visuals that makes it scroll stopping.

Getting Married vs. Something I Actually Care About

What it is: This trend uses two part audio. First: “That’s awesome, congratulations” (for something expected like getting married). Then: “You’re in for the greatest journey of your life” (for something way more niche, like watching Gossip Girl or trying a new snack).

The Model Walk (With a Twist)

What it is: Set to Charli XCX and Lorde’s track Girl, so confusing, this trend opens with a confident strut toward the camera then a sudden turn back, explained with on screen text. For example: “Realising I left my phone behind” or “Checking if my gate actually exists.”

🥓🥑 “Bacon Avocado” TikTok Trend

What it is: Creators challenge themselves to say “bacon avocado” as fast as they can, then switch to dramatic slow motion to reveal something totally unexpected – a hot take, a hilarious insult, or a heartfelt confession. The bait‑and‑switch format is the whole point: the transition from speed to slo‑mo is timed for maximum surprise and shareability

From bacon‑fuelled confessionals to holiday jingles gone wrong, July proved that TikTok trends can turn even the smallest, quirkiest idea into scroll‑stopping content. For brands, the trick isn’t to jump on every trend, but to spot the ones that make sense for your tone, audience, and objectives – then make them your own.

So whether your next campaign involves a power‑walk, a punchy one‑liner, or an oddly specific snack order, remember: TikTok’s playground rewards those who join in early, play it smart, and have a little fun along the way.