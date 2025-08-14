JCDecaux Revamps Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station

JCDecaux has upgraded Southern Cross Station and Samsung Electronics Australia has jumped on the makeover swiftly, becoming the first brand to take advantage.

“This marks the next phase in JCDecaux’s long-standing partnership with Southern Cross Station, a key part of Melbourne’s commercial and cultural landscape,” said Max Eburne, co-CEO, JCDecaux ANZ.

“We’ve designed every asset to maximise attention, engagement, and effectiveness. Whether it’s professionals commuting to work, fans heading to Marvel Stadium, or tourists discovering the city, our network is designed to drive deep engagement and brand memorability at every step.”

The transformation introduces five new digital large format screens placed at key pedestrian and tram intersections including the gateway to Melbourne Airport’s SkyBus coach terminal, ideal for dwell-time engagement. The station’s famous The Clock has been upgraded to a 3D anamorphic screen, the first of its kind in Melbourne.

A new suite of 34 smartframe panels, part of JCDecaux’s premium digital small format network, are strategically located throughout the station to deliver high-frequency engagement. For brands wanting more immersive solutions, five new brand activation zones provide engagement, experiential marketing, and product sampling opportunities in high-footfall locations.

Samsung Electronics Australia, working Clemenger BBDO, is the first brand to launch a full-scale takeover across the new precinct, supporting the launch of its new Galaxy Z series. The campaign spans all five new digital large format screens, including 3D creative on The Clock, as well as all 34 smartframe panels and full station takeovers across Bourke Street Bridge, concourse and platform zones. Outside the station the domination continues with a six-tram shelter immersion on Spencer Street complemented by a JCDecaux UltraTram wrap.

“Southern Cross Station’s iconic new environment offers the scale and quality we look for when delivering standout campaigns. It’s a powerful precinct that enables us to showcase our brand with clarity and consistency across key audience touchpoints,” said Eric Chou, vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Australia. “The high-impact formats and targeted placement align with how we want our campaign to be experienced: immersively, repeatedly, and at moments that matter.”

“All assets support full-motion video, dynamic creative, programmatic trading, and JCDecaux’s JCD3D technology for immersive 3D effects. This opens up new creative territory for brands wanting to extend video storytelling into high-traffic, real-world environments with precision and consistency. It’s a media environment built for outcomes, not just impressions,” added Eburne.

The network is powered by renewable energy, aligning with JCDecaux’s commitment to sustainability and lower-emissions media solutions.

Located in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD, Southern Cross Station connects more than 70 million passengers annually, including over 230,000 daily weekday travellers. The precinct supports high-profile city events, 8,000 plus daily airport transfers, and is surrounded by a dense commercial and residential catchment of over 200,000 people within a 10-minute walk.