Jaywing Takes Flight Into Asia

B&T’s Direct Response/Performance Agency of the Year, Jaywing, is opening its doors in Asia following several new business wins.

The move comes as Jaywing extends its relationships with existing clients including, Crocs, the NASDAQ-listed leader in casual footwear; Sitecore, a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software and New Balance.

The agency will work with these clients in countries including Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan Singapore, and Malaysia, across creative, digital media, SEO and content.

Backed by its Sydney-based team of creative and media specialists, Jaywing has appointed local talent based in Hong Kong to help drive localised, strategic support for its growing portfolio of Asia clients.

Jaywing CEO, Tom Geekie, said: “This strategic move into Asia reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven performance marketing and media solutions to empower brands to maximise the return on their investment. Asia has a highly developed eCommerce market and clients are looking for effective and innovative solutions to connect with consumers.

“In addition, customers in Asia have distinctly different buying journeys, expectations and shopping experiences, so it’s important to have specialists with that expertise on the ground. We have recruited locally in Hong Kong, and as we grow our customer base we intend to add more.

Jaywing Australia launched in 2017 and works with national and international brands on digital strategy, creative, data and analytics, SEO, pay per click, programmatic display advertising, conversion and rate optimisation. Clients include Myer, New Balance, Athena Home Loans, Crocs, Employment Hero, Noble Oak, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal and Lyres.