Jayne Ferguson Joins Women In Media Board

Former News Corp and Are Media exec Jayne Ferguson (pictured) has joined Women in Media’s board of directors.

A national not-for-profit organisation, Women in Media was developed by and for women in media across Australia.

Ferguson has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and has worked in leadership positions for some of Australia’s largest media organisations.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Women In Media board as we invest in developing new programs and opportunities for professional women to network, upskill and achieve career advancement and recognition,” said Ferguson.

She is also a non-executive director for Commonwealth Games Australia and Little Athletics Australia. Ferguson will join co-chairs Anita Jacoby AM and Victoria Laurie on the nine-person board of directors for a three-year term.

Victoria Laurie, Women in Media founder and co-chair said, “Jayne is a highly commercial and strategic thinker, and we are thrilled for her to join Women in Media as we grow.

“Women in Media strives to be part of the solution to addressing gender inequity in the media landscape, empowering women to secure jobs, progress in their careers and thrive at work

Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Arts (HONS) in Media Studies from Nottingham University and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

The recently released Women in Media Gender Scorecard shows women are still severely under-represented in Australian media with males dominating as authors and particularly as quoted sources or experts in stories