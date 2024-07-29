Jayco Seeks Australia’s Best Caravan Parks With Greatest Escapes Competition Returning In 2024

Following its 2023 debut, Jayco has announced the return of “Greatest Escapes” for 2024. This nationwide search for the best caravan parks in Australia aims to bolster local tourism and support small businesses across the country.

The awards program celebrates hidden gems that highlight the natural beauty and diverse landscapes of Australia.

“Greatest Escapes 2024” showcases Australia’s best caravan parks for each demographic and interest. The campaign will boost local tourism and inspire Australians to hit the road and explore some of the country’s finest caravan parks, as voted by avid travelers. Caravan parks featured in “Greatest Escapes 2024” will be divided into various categories, ensuring a wide range of experiences catered to different interests.

These categories include the best family-friendly caravan parks. These parks will be selected with families in mind, offering a range of activities and amenities suitable for all ages, providing an unforgettable vacation for the whole family. The best budget-friendly caravan parks are aimed at those seeking exceptional experiences without breaking the bank. These caravan parks will provide affordable options without compromising on quality or adventure.

Another category is the best pet-friendly caravan parks, for adventurers who are looking for a getaway fit for a furry friend. Finally, the best caravan park for couples is for travellers looking for romantic getaways, these caravan parks offer idyllic settings, intimate experiences, and experiences providing couples with cherished memories to last a lifetime.

The caravan park with the most votes overall will win the best overall caravan park in Australia and will receive a prize of $10,000 from Jayco and Gervale Homes for park betterment.

“After the success of Jayco’s Greatest Escapes debut in 2023, Greatest Escapes is back for 2024. The competition promotes local tourism and brings well-deserved attention to many of the incredible camping and caravan parks around the country. Jayco is proudly Australian-made and proudly Australian-owned. We understand the importance of supporting and celebrating other Australian businesses that form the backbone of our economy. We encourage caravan and camping enthusiasts, families, couples, and adventure seekers to participate in this nationwide search to help promote some of the most incredible caravan parks that we have in our own backyard,” said Scott Jones, Jayco national sales and marketing manager.

Just in time for the Australian summer, winners will be announced in October, encouraging Aussies to get out there and explore the great outdoors.

Participants who cast their vote in the Greatest Escape search will go into the running to win a selection of prizes from promotional partners Let’s Go Motorhomes, Ampol, Dometic, and RV Parts Express.