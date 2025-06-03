Janette Higginson Joins Chloe Hooper To Explore The Power Of Trust On The Limitless Equation Podcast

The Limitless Equation, the podcast redefining self-belief for women in business, has just released a revealing new episode featuring Janette Higginson, vice president of Buyer Development, JAPAC at Index Exchange.

In this episode, titled “Limitless Trust,” host Chloe Hooper sits down with Janette to explore the power of trust—as a leadership superpower, as a personal driver, and as a foundational element of authentic connection.

This episode pulls back the curtain on the behind-the-scenes process listeners have been asking for: How do we uncover someone’s unique superpower before they come on the show? What goes into the pre-call? How do we guide guests to discover what truly sets them apart?

For the first time, Hooper invites listeners into this intimate process, working live with Janette to uncover her defining strength: Limitless Trust.

Key themes explored in this episode:

How trust is built (and earned) through authenticity

Why introverted leaders often hold the deepest trust in their teams

How women can learn to celebrate their own strengths, not just champion others

The power of delivering on your own promises to build unshakable self-belief

“So many women come onto the show having never been asked, ‘What’s your unique superpower?’ This episode is incredibly special because we show how that discovery unfolds in real time,” said hooper.

“Janette’s humility, honesty, and strength shine through as she opens up about the role of trust in her leadership and it’s a lesson every leader can learn from.”