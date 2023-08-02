Jaimes Leggett’s New Agency Today The Brave Launches Media Offering To Be Headed By Jacqui Capel

Full service independent agency Today the Brave continues its trajectory of growth, expanding its capabilities by launching a dedicated media offering. Following a series of client wins, Today the Brave’s media division will handle media for a number of the agency’s existing clients.

The division is spearheaded by Jacqui Capel (lead image) as head of media, who has joined Today the Brave with 18-plus years of industry experience across both agency and publishers to the role. Most recently, Capel acted as general manager of squad, Mamamia’s social, content and influencer business.

“We’re excited to have Jacqui joining the team. As we continue to grow, this is a natural step to broaden our offering to incorporate media. Our clients are increasingly asking for an integrated offering and we’re delighted to be able to broaden our capabilities to best support them,” said Today the Brave’s founding partner, Jaimes Leggett.

Capel added: “I am thrilled to be joining Australia’s most exciting indie agency to grow their integrated media capability. Clients have been asking for media solutions that work hand in hand with both creativity and technology in order to get the best possible results for their investment. I’m passionate about driving this agenda for Today the Brave’s partners, and offering a channel neutral strategic approach across every touchpoint.”

Prior to Mamamia, Capel held senior roles at Bohemia, Blue499, Match Media, and OMD, and has been an AiMCO Guiding Council Member throughout 2022.

Since the indie agency entered the scene in 2022, Today the Brave has worked with clients including True North, Zambrero, Coposit, News Corp, the University of Sydney, HOYTS, AMP North and Mercury Capital. Founded by Jaimes Leggett, alongside business partner Celia Wallace and creative partners Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, the agency is led by their guiding principle of Bravery, which reflects how they behave, measure, and show up in the world.