IVE Group To Divest IVE Telefundraising For $16.5M

Pareto Phone. Fortitude Valley, Brisbane on October 25, 2017. Picture-Patrick Hamilton
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



IVE Group has today announced it has signed a binding agreement to divest of its Telefundraising business (formerly Pareto Phone) for a purchase consideration of A$16.5 million.

The business will be acquired by an entity associated with Merchant Place Investments Pty Ltd, with completion due to take place on Friday October 30, 2020.

The largest of its kind in Australia, IVE Telefundraising specialises in comprehensive outbound tele-marketing campaigns primarily for the not for profit sector, conducting over 1 million calls per year for its charity clients. Post completion, the business will revert back to the Pareto Phone brand and will continue to operate as a standalone business with 150 staff based in Fortitude Valley, Qld.

IVE Telefundraising Chief Executive Officer, Keith Elliott said, “the business has gone from strength to strength under IVE’s ownership over the last 5 years as we’ve grown market share and continued to refine and innovate our data driven offer to Australia’s leading charities. We have also played an active role in the sector through our involvement with the Fundraising Institute of Australia (FIA) and the many other industry groups. My team and I very much look forward to working with Merchant Place to continue to drive growth and expand from what is today a very solid business with a leading market position.”

Merchant Place Investments Managing Director, Tom Mould AO, said, “the Merchant Place principals and our family office investment partners are long term equity investors and we share a keen personal interest in the charitable sector.

“We are delighted to acquire a market leading business that provides an important and recurring service to its not-for-profit clients.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

IVE

Latest News

Crowd Media CEO & Founder Judy Sahay Accepted Into Forbes Business Council
  • Media

Crowd Media CEO & Founder Judy Sahay Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Judy Sahay, Founder & Managing Director of Crowd Media Group has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council. Judy Sahay (Finalist in B&T Women in Tech Awards, B&T Women in Media Awards) was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track […]

Jim Beam Renews AFL Partnership
  • Campaigns

Jim Beam Renews AFL Partnership

Jim Beam has today announced a two-year partnership renewal with the AFL as the Official Dark Spirits Partner of the AFL for 2020-21. Celebrating its 225th anniversary this year, Jim Beam’s partnership with the AFL brings together two brands alike in their shared values of respect, integrity, and togetherness and their focus on mateship and […]

Getting The Brand Back Together
  • Opinion

Getting The Brand Back Together

Here's a thought piece from Wunderman Thompson's James Fitzjohn who's basically fessing-up to a love of 90s Britpop.

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Light painting between the rock formations in the Costa Brava coastline.
  • Media

Getty Images And iStock To Award $20,000 In Grants

Getty Images and its subsidiary iStock have announced the launch of its latest Creative Bursary, ‘Definition Future’. Designed to support emerging creative talent, the Creative Bursary will award three grants of US$10,000, $7,000 and $3,000, respectively, to provide much-needed financial support and mentorship during a time of incredible change and countless challenges. The Getty Images […]