It’s Not Too Late To Apply For The Shopping Category At The Australian Impact Awards Powered By Wavia!

Each week, we’re highlighting the importance of one of the categories at this year’s Australian Impact Awards powered by Wavia, and this week it’s time to tap into the shopping category and the Spending for Change Award.

The shopping category aims to highlight individuals who are making the biggest impact when it comes to sustainable shopping, be it fast fashion or fast food or something else entirely. There’s plenty of people in Australia right now working hard to reduce some of the wastage we’re seeing from over-shopping at present, and these are the individuals we want to highlight with this award.

The Spending for Change Award is focused around the idea of sustainability, as many of the categories at the Impact Awards are. Shopping habits have changed over the course of the recent pandemic, and consumers are becoming increasingly focused on the places they spend their money and the things they stand for.

With that in mind, we want to find the people who are helping to make these changes across the industry. These people might be creating more sustainable options for consumers, changing the conversations brands are having, or reducing wastage over time to create a greener future for everyone.

If all of that sounds right up your alley, or if you know someone who fits the bill, it’s not too late – you can enter your submission right up until September 12! Best of luck, and we’ll see you at the Australian Impact Awards.