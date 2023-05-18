It’s Here! B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Media Agency Bosses
Excellent creative might land you a trip to the south of France in June, but we all know who’s paying the bill – media! Such is its importance for both agency prowess and keeping things in the black, B&T set itself the unenviable task of finding the top 10 most powerful media players in adland in Australia at this very moment.
To procure the final list, B&T probed some of the best minds in the industry to see what they thought. And, no, they couldn’t pick their own agency!
And it’s arguably who’s not on the list that’s as important than those who made it. When you’ve got names like Atomic 212°’s Barry O’Brien, Publicis’ Mike Rebelo, Howatson+Co’s Chris Howatson and Wavemaker’s Peter Vogel missing from the final wash-up, you get the enormity of the task.
We’ve already had our 10 best creatives, entrepreneurs and content producers and in the coming weeks and months, we will be revealing the best in the following disciplines: Data Scientist, Commercial Director – Creative, Recruiter, Film Director, Public Relations, Strategist – Creative, Technologist, Consultant, Strategist – Media, Project Manager, Executive Leader – Creative, Mentor, Executive Leader – Media, Media Director, Developer, Casting Director, Industry Association Chief, Experiential Producer, Social Change Maker, Journalist, HR, Planning Director – Media, and Marketer.
And now, the best media operators in the business, counted down from 10 to one…
10) Danny Bass
CEO, Dentsu Media
When Bass mysteriously disappeared from IPG in late 2019, only to be later discovered running a corporate wellness retreat in western Sydney, it was assumed the seasoned media veteran had been lost to adland for good. Not so! Bass proved just the man to fill Dentsu Media’s CEO chair following Sue Squillace’s departure, Bass returning in August last year to whip Carat, iProspect and dentsu X agencies into shape. After a turbulent few years that saw senior staff departing quicker than the clients, the Dentsu ship appears to have righted itself with Bass heading media and the irrepressible Kirsty Muddle leading creative.
9) Joseph Pardillo (special mention: Simon Ryan)
Managing director, Ryvalmedia
Tricky one here, as B&T was super tempted to hand ninth position to boss of Ryvalmedia’s parent company, RyanCap boss and adland veteran Simon Ryan. Instead, the glory goes to Pardillo for turning Ryvalmedia into arguably the most impressive independent media agency in Australia. Since Ryan quit his Dentsu post (bar a quick pitstop at a C-suite gig at Carsales) to start Ryvalmedia back in mid-2020, the agency has not only punched above its weight, but punched the head, nose and bottom line of the holding companies, too. As regular readers of B&T would know, the agency regularly tops martech site R3’s monthly ‘new business wins’ and now boasts offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with a client list that includes Ray White, bet365, myob and Live Nation.
8) Tom Frazer
Managing director, Half Dome
When B&T was scouting industry brains for nominees for today’s list, virtually all those in the know offered up Half Dome’s Frazer as a deserved candidate. Frazer co-founded the bubbling agency back in 2017 and, to put words in his mouth, its success is undoubtedly down to a collaborative effort from a very dedicated team (namely business partners Will Harms and brother Joe). When not polishing his and the agency’s innumerable industry award trophies (that, it would be remiss to say, includes a listing on The AFR’s 2022 Best Places To Work), Frazer has championed the agency’s unlimited paid annual leave initiative. A self confessed proud “indie”, Half Dome’s 65-person strong agency represents clients in Melbourne, Sydney, Geelong and Ballarat across full-service media planning and buying, SEO, and performance creative production.
7) Virginia Hyland
CEO, Havas Media Group
Is there a nicer, more professional, more knowledgeable human in Australian media than Virginia Hyland? B&T very much doubts the fact. When her eponymous agency Hyland was acquired by Havas in 2020 many assumed it would be golf and long lunches for the former agency supremo. Not so, as Hyland took the media reins of arguably Australia’s most inconspicuous holding company, Havas. A regular fixture on B&T’s annual Women In Media power list, Hyland posted 17th position in 2022’s outing. In a recent chat with B&T, Hyland said: “Every day when I wake up, I ask myself the question: What can I do today that is going to count the most and make the greatest difference to my team, our clients and the industry more broadly?” In March, Hyland was named deputy chair of industry body the Media Federation of Australia (MFA).
6) Imogen Hewitt
CEO, Spark Foundry ANZ
Since leaping across from rival Havas back in 2019, Spark, under Hewitt’s stewardship, has become the bill-paying, powerhouse of Publicis’s local operations. Interestingly, Hewitt is one of those rare agency bosses these days that has successfully dabbled in both the media and creative spaces. Hewitt says: “Clients and agencies alike benefit from sustained commitment to one another and a deep understanding of each other’s people and businesses. Enduring relationships create the conditions for alignment, empathy and trust which in turn breeds innovation and better business performance.” Just last month Hewitt was kind enough to be front and centre of the latest episode of B&T TV, which you can watch HERE.
5) Jimmy Hyett
CEO and Founder, This Is Flow
Young, funky and tech-inspired, Hyett and his agency, This Is Flow, make the list purely on their cool credentials alone. Hyett – a previous B&T 30 Under 30 winner – started the indie agency back in 2015, having cut his teeth at the likes of MediaCom and Virginia Hyland’s Hyland. Along the way, Hyett and team have been at the pointy end of practically every industry award possible including a finalist in last year’s B&T Indie Agency Of The Year, while the agency was named one of Australia’s Best Places To Work in the same year. Recent business wins include A2 Milk, AirAsia and Rockface that saw the team go north of 40 employees.
4) Laura Nice & Sian Whitnall
Co-CEOs, OMD Australia
When OMD CEO, figurehead, pioneer and women’s agenda advocate Aimee Buchanan surprised most people by jumping ship to the industry Death Star that is WPP’s GroupM back in mid-2021 a collective cry of “oh shit” befell arguably Australia’s number one and most progressive media agency, OMD. “Problem sorted,” declared Omnicom supremo Peter ‘Horgs’ Horgan, naming not one but two CEOs for the agency in the intimidating duo that is Nice and Whitnall. Testament to their success, in October 2022 the latest RECMA ‘Qualitative Domestic Report’ ranked OMD Australia as its top performing media agency. Arguably the team’s most recent highlight winning the NSW Government’s $70 million media account in mid-2022.
3) Melissa Fein
CEO, Initiative Australia
“No surprises there” we hear you muse at the inclusion of Initiative supremo, industry sage and B&T’s 2022 Woman Of The Year, Melissa Fein. Under Fein’s six-year stewardship, Initiative has become the powerhouse of IPG’s local agencies, boasting a roster that includes the likes of Pernod Ricard, Energy Australia and Fitness First. In 2021, RECMA named Initiative Australia the fastest growing media agency in the world. Fein is also an MFA board member, member of the National LGBTQ Executive Allies Forum and a lead advisor for the iMedia Summit. She is a board member of Swimming Australia, Cancer Chicks and social enterprise, Little Colossus.
2) Aimee Buchanan
CEO, GroupM
Buchanan made herself arguably one of the industry stories of 2021 when she was poached away from Omincom’s OMD to head up rival GroupM’s agency roster as CEO. By all reports, Buchanan was the standout from a host of local and overseas candidates and continues to excel and thrive in what could be described as one of the toughest and most competitive media jobs in the country. As CEO of OMD Australia, Buchanan has been recognised across the industry’s top agency and culture awards, with OMD taking home the Media Agency of the Year and People & Culture awards (for large agencies) at the 2021 B&T Awards, as well as winning the Employer category at the 2020 B&T’ Women in Media Awards. Buchanan is definitely no stranger to the pointy end of the B&T Women in Media Power List, having topped the rankings in 2018, received third place in 2019, a silver in 2020 and topped the list again in 2021.
1) Peter Horgan
CEO, Omnicom Media Group
Industry veteran, agency supremo, nice bloke and boss of the media agencies OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, Peter Horgan is B&T’s most powerful media player in the local landscape. With a 25-year media career, Horgan was famous for transforming OMD while CEO that helped guide the agency to its position as the most successful and awarded media agency in Australia, doubling billings to over $1 billion. Unsurprisingly, he was elevated into the Omnicom Media boss’ chair in 2016 and now oversees more than $2 billion of bookings annually. When not cracking the whip at his Omnicom agencies, Horgan also finds the time to chair the Media Federation of Australia (MFA). He puts his success down to three things – the power of teams and diversity of skills, but more importantly, diversity of opinion.
Please login with linkedin to commentAimee Buchanan Best of the best Danny Bass imogen hewitt jimmy hyett Laura Nice melissa fein Peter Horgan Sian Whitnall Tom Frazer Virginia Hyland
Latest News
Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]
Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]
Musk Worried About Microsoft Control Of OpenAI; Microsoft CEO Maintains It’s Not Finished
The major talking point to be gleaned from this is that even Elon Musk is worried about tech gone crazy for a change.
Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Sign Up For MasterChef’s Barramundi
Australia's gift to the culinary word, the barramundi, showcased on MasterChef last night. With apologies to the Chiko.
Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions
Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]
Gemba Launches “Feeling It” For Toyota – Celebrating 20 Years Of Partnership With The AFL
New campaign celebrates Toyota's 20-year association with the AFL. Fortuitously, no mention of the Echo or the Cavalier.
Visa Study: 73% Of Aussies Want Direct Control Over How Their Data Is Used By Brands & Governments
Study finds 73% of Aussies want direct control over their data. The other 27% presumably Optus customers.
Special Named Best Creative Agency In The World… Again (Howatson & Thinkerbell Also In The Running)
Exuberant choral version of Queen's 'We Are The Champions' emanating out of the Special offices following latest gong.
CNN Reporter Publicly Calls Out Boss Over Donald Trump Appearance
Much like aggressive tinea, an ill-advised tattoo decision or a needy ex, Donald Trump just will not f@ck off, will he?
Tesla To “Try A Little Advertising” In Major Shift For The Brand
Elon backs away from Tesla's anti-marketing strategy. Arguably brought about by his competitors' very pro-marketing one.
Coles Online Spotlights Rapid Delivery Via Smith St Campaign
As much as B&T loves a Coles home delivery, you do miss the 80s piped music that comes from any in-store experience.
“Absolute Assault On Being Female!” Adidas Becomes Latest Brand To Play With Trans Marketing, Gets Quickly Roasted!
Adidas seemingly misappropriating the look of the Chinese women's Olympic swim team from a few years back.
“It Was Easier To Find Skin-Bleaching Creams Than It Was To Find Makeup In My Shade In Supermarkets” – Nine Takes On Identity
B&T a keen regular at this week's Big Ideas Store. As is evident by our expansive notepad and mini Mentos collection.
The Connected Narrative Unveil Insights Into Rising Trends Of AI In Digital Marketing
Is AI the hot buzzword around your office but it's left you with not much to say? See this as the cheat sheet it is.
Meltwater Boosts Australian Growth With New Enterprise Suite
Meltwater unveils its new enterprise suite. The instruction manual apparently in no less than 14 different languages.
Google To End Third-Party Parties Cookies For 1% Of Users In Q1 2024
Much like ScoMo's political career and plant-based chicken, it appears the end of cookies might finally be happening.
Oh Snap! Former Meta Sales Exec Ellie Rogers Reappears At Snapchat
Further evidence as to why you shouldn't do a nude run at your own company farewell drinks comes this prodigal staffer.
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ and ANZ have launched a new initiative – “ANZ Screen Savers” – to help us keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from financial scams with the most adorable security advice. The initiative combines the one thing all grandparents want – pictures of their grandchildren – with advice they need – tips to […]
The Hallway Takes To Advertising Job Roles On Sandwich Bags
The Hallway takes innovative approach to the talent shortage. Meanwhile, 'appropriate salary' remains the frontrunner.
VMO Reveals New “Outdoor Done Differently” Brand Positioning On 20th Birthday
B&T a lucky attendee at VMO's 20th birthday last night. Only blighted by a small hammy tear from the dance floor today.
B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]
Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification
Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]
Last Call! Tickets Are Selling Out For Cannes In Cairns Presented by Pinterest!
Cannes In Cairns promises a top speaker line-up, fantastic networking and a free hotel bathrobe if you're a bit sneaky.
Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]
US State Becomes First To Issue Blanket TikTok Ban
The TikTok boycott has begun, as Xi Jinping threatens to make the yum cha trolley even slower in retaliation.
Edelman Strengthens Its Leadership Bench With Key Promotions
Excellent views and a superbly manicured majesty palm on show in latest news and press pics from the Edelman crew.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Travel Guides Get Messy In Rural NSW
The colder weather having absolutely no discernible affect on TV viewing numbers, as is clearly evident here.
“Wanted To Kill Him!” Police Officer Savagely Attacked By Angry Swarm Of Bees On Live TV
Unfortunately when it comes to gruesome animal attacks, the bee pales in significance to the croc, bear, lion or shark.
Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week
Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T: SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]
Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]
HT&E Is No More As It Rebrands To ARN
Here There & Everywhere rebrands to ARN. But, really, what were they thinking in the first place with that hideous name?
Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]
Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]
TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]
B&T Exclusive: The Real Cost Of Burnout In Australia’s Ad & Marketing Industries
Does the guy at BWS say "See you again tomorrow" whenever you visit? This guide to adland burnout is a must.