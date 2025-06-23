Advertising

It’s Friday Wins Coles Owned Swaggle Pet Store Creative Account

Emma Wynne & Pete Bosilkovski

Swaggle is partnering with independent creative agency It’s Friday to create a new brand platform and vision for the brand. It’s Friday was appointed as the lead creative agency after a competitive pitch. 

Swaggle is the newest entrant in the Pet Retail category, offering an end-to-end pet personalisation experience, featuring 100 categories of products from over 190 brands, as well as offering Pet Insurance, free vet advice, an easy Repeat Delivery program that rewards your loyalty and collects Flybuys points on every order.

“We loved the challenger ambition that Emma Wynne and Chad Burke have for the Swaggle brand. Aussies love their pets with 70% of households owning one. The opportunity to connect Swaggle with pet owners in a fresh new way is what has us excited. It’s the dream opportunity for an agency. We can’t wait to get started,” said Pete Bosilkovski CEO It’s Friday.

“At Swaggle, we know pets are part of the family. We are excited to work with It’s Friday on the next iteration of our brand journey, bringing to life a bold new platform that connects with pet parents,” said Emma Wynne head of marketing at Swaggle.

