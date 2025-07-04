It’s Back On! WIN Strikes Deal With Seven For Regional NSW & SA

Australia’s largest regional TV broadcaster WIN will continue broadcasting Seven’s signal after the pair reached a new content agreement.

This means Seven’s channels will return to the Riverland, Griffith and Mount Gambier via aerial transmission today.

WIN had previously threatened to pull the plug on broadcasting Seven’s channels after negotiations for a new content deal reportedly broke down.

“Both Seven and WIN acknowledge the significant impact of free-to-air television in regional communities and the importance of providing news, sport, entertainment, and a voice to regional Australians,” Seven and WIN said in a joint statement.

“We thank the people of the Riverland, Mount Gambier and Griffith communities for their patience while we worked through this matter.”