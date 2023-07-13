It’s A VIBE Soda Teams With Fitness Influencer Sam Wood

It’s A VIBE Soda Teams With Fitness Influencer Sam Wood
    Introducing VIBE soda, a range of beverages bursting with personality, fizz, big flavour, low sugar and the extra oomph of added functionality.

    VIBE doesn’t just give you permission to loosen up a little, it begs you to get your cheeky on. Leaving your taste buds and your body zinging with life, the VIBE range is available in three delicious flavours, with a different functional benefit in each of the three drinks (all when consumed as part of a healthy and varied diet).

    VIBE Lemonade Gut is a soda your gut would swipe right for and contains prebiotics which promote a positive change in gut microbiota. VIBE Lemon Orange Immunity will kick Winter right in the lemon oranges and is formulated with beta-glucan to help support your immune health. VIBE Raspberry Focus will get your mind out of the clutter and gives you a caffeine hit from coffee beans to improve concentration and alertness. VIBE is your soda friend with benefits!

    VIBE Ambassador, health and fitness adviser, Sam Wood

    The VIBE team undertook significant consumer and market research to ensure they created a functional drink that met the evolving needs of Aussie consumers. Asahi Lifestyle Beverages, general manager, Marketing, Lauren Fildes, said: “When choosing an alternative to soft drink, people want great taste first, then something that’s low in sugar and has a range of functional benefits to choose from.”

    “Through the research, we found there were too few offers available that tasted great and had the added delivery of functional benefits. That’s why VIBE was born.”

    Now available across the country in Woolworths Supermarkets, the new soda range offers an alternative to regular soft drinks. Leaving your taste buds and your body zinging with life, VIBE is available with an RRP of $9.50 for 4 x 330ml and will be available in more stores in the coming months.

    VIBE Lemonade Gut, 4 x 330ml, is carefully formulated with prebiotics to promote a positive change in gut microbiota. VIBE Raspberry Focus, 4 x 330ml, is carefully formulated with caffeine from coffee beans to improve concentration and alertness. VIBE Lemon Orange Immunity, 4 x 330ml, is carefully formulated with Beta Glucan to help support immune health.

