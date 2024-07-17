IT Services Firm NCS Australia Appoints FleishmanHillard As Its PR Agency Of Record

FleishmanHillard Australia, part of creative collective TBWA\Sydney, has been appointed as the public relations agency of record for leading technology services firm NCS Australia.

NCS Australia helps governments and businesses achieve their goals through digital transformation and the innovative use of technology. The firm operates across seven cities in Australia and, as part of the NCS Group, has a strong presence across Asia Pacific.

Following a competitive pitch, FleishmanHillard Australia was selected for its track record in driving transformative outcomes for brands through creative communications, and its strong experience working with technology companies such as Amazon Web Services, Mastercard, and Veritas.

The appointment will see FleishmanHillard building the NCS brand in Australia among government agencies and businesses. FleishmanHillard will work with NCS Australia to bring to life its local campaign anchor, Making Tomorrow Together, through PR, executive thought leadership, and case study programs.

Dan Hews, marketing and communications Lead, NCS Australia, said: “As part of our transformational growth plan, we wanted an agency partner that can demonstrate strategic thinking and drive our engagement in the highly competitive technology services sector. The FleishmanHillard team came to the table with exactly that – a strategic program that showed us how we can communicate with customers, partners and the media in a meaningful, culturally relevant way, while leveraging the synergies between Australia and Asia Pacific. We are looking forward to working with them across the region.”

Jenna Orme, managing director of FleishmanHillard Australia, said: “NCS is embarking on an exciting journey across the region, and our Truly Curious approach to great earned-led ideas, from everyday storytelling to executive thought leadership programs, together with the strength of our global network, makes this a perfect partnership. We are honoured to be joining them on this journey to tell their story of digital transformation for governments and enterprises.”

FleishmanHillard and NCS Australia commence working together immediately.