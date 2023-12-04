Isuzu UTE Extends A-Leagues Partnership Through To 2026

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) and Isuzu UTE Australia have announced an extension to their partnership, reinforcing Isuzu UTE’s commitment to Australian football.

The two-year extension will see Isuzu UTE Australia remain as the Naming Rights Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and as a Major Partner and Automotive category partner of the Liberty A-League Women through to 2026.

Since the partnership began in 2021, Isuzu UTE has been supporting A-Leagues clubs and players on and off the field in multiple capacities, including a fleet of Isuzu vehicles for on-the-ground support. In the 2023-24 season, Isuzu UTE is set to elevate this collaboration further by integrating their key digital assets, alongside back of shirt branding across six clubs in the Liberty A-League starting from the 2024-2025 season, marking a significant step forward in the partnership.

“Isuzu UTE’s renewal and continued partnership reflects our shared commitment to football’s growth and success. Their dedication in supporting A-Leagues clubs and players both on and off the field is invaluable,” said A-Leagues Commissioner, Nick Garcia.

“We’re delighted to continue this collaboration. Anticipating another season of unprecedented success, we eagerly look forward to achieving it in partnership with Isuzu UTE”.

“We are thrilled to continue to stand alongside the A-Leagues as we embark on the exciting next steps of this partnership, strengthening the bond between football enthusiasts and Isuzu drivers” said managing director of Isuzu UTE Australia, Junta Matsui.

“Football in Australia is not just a sport but a way of life for so many people, and Isuzu UTE Australia is proud to be a part of this passionate community. As a brand, we’ve always stood for durability, strength, and reliability – qualities that perfectly align with the A-Leagues”.

The Isuzu UTE A-League Men season kicked off in October and has already seen strong crowds and records broken as the league continues to be the proven pathway for the next generation of stars. The Liberty A-League Women season is six games in with record crowds and memberships across the league as the hype continues off the back of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.