Isuzu Trucks Taps Shane Jacobson To Launch New Range Via Fenton Stephens

Isuzu has unveiled its new range, brought to life via Fenton Stephens and featuring Shane Jacobson to front the campaign, taking viewers through the innovations and features of the trucks.
“We’re thrilled to be working with our longstanding agency partner, Fenton Stephen, on this critical launch – it’s been seventeen years since we’ve had a completely new model. Our ever-reliable brand ambassador Shane Jacobson has delivered yet again, with a tone we know resonates with our audience,” John Walker, head of marketing and customer experience, Isuzu Australia said.
“It’s imperative that this all-important range launch lands with our Isuzu audience. We called on the services of long-time brand ambassador, Shane Jacobson, for his everyman appeal and ability to both inform and entertain. Spoiler alert: keep a lookout for Shane’s cameo role as an ice-cream driver,” Fenton Stephens chief creative officer, Alex Fenton added.
Shot at the Lang Lang Proving Ground under controlled and completely unreal driving conditions, the films were directed by Matt Murphy through Sedona. The campaign continues across social, radio, outdoor and digital.
As part of the launch, Fenton Stephens completed the biggest redesign of Isuzu’s online experience in the brand’s history.
Credits:
Client: Isuzu Australia Limited
Head of Marketing & Customer Experience: John Walker
Marketing and Advertising Manager: Sam Gangemi
Digital Marketing Manager: Amanda Sandhu
Graphic Design Manager: Jessica Nguyen
Agency: Fenton Stephens
Chief Executive Officer: Simon Antonis
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Fenton
Copywriter: Lou Egan
Art Directors: Zoe Yeoman, Chris Haydon
Senior Account Director: James Slevison
Agency Producer: Lisa Ramsey
Account Manager: Jackson Swanell
Production Company: Sedona
Managing Director / EP: Kim Wildenburg
Director: Matt Murphy
DOP: Shelley Farthing-Dawe
Production Designer: Jackson Dickie
Post Production: ARC
Post Producer: Amelia Walton
Editor: Dan Lee
Colourist: Ferg Rotherham
Flame Artist: Drew Downes
Sound: Production Alley