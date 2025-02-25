AdvertisingNewsletter

Is Ferrier Adland’s Samson? We May Find Out Soon

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Adam Ferrier.

Thinkerbell will be making “guerrilla” visits to creative and media agencies to challenge their teams to shave their heads in solidarity with those living with blood cancer.

The effort is in support of its client, the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave. The visits will be taking place on 5 March.

To sweeten the deal, Thinkerbell will make a donation on behalf of every person who takes the shave. Your shaving will literally make us pay!

“For every person who shaves, Thinkerbell will donate to the World’s Greatest Shave – I personally will come armed with clippers to make it happen, although we’ll leave sweeping up the hair to you,” said Adam Ferrier, Thinkerbell’s famously long-locked founder and resident consumer psychologist.

“People from Thinkerbell will be participating too. If shaving is too much for you, we’ll also have spray cans to support by colouring your hair – pink or green only!”

It remains unclear as to whether Ferrier will be shaving his head.

If you want Thinkerbell to drop into your agency on 5 March please contact [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. Thinkerbell Named Premier Partner Of The Marketing Academy’s Australia 2025 Scholarship Program
  2. Bree Johnson Celebrates 15 Years Of Agency Ownership & Urges Next Gen To “Risk It For The Biscuit”
  3. APAC Effie Appoints OMD’s Charlotte Lee & GroupM’s Helen McRae As Heads Of Jury
  4. DDB Group Melbourne Promotes Giles Watson To ECD
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Revealed! B&T’s CMO Power List 2025
Oliver Pelling, founder and managing director, Good&Proper.
How Can Adlanders Support Sustainable Organisations While Keeping Their Businesses In The Black?
Stuart Gregor, Liquid Ideas founder.
Liquid Ideas Marks 25th Anniversary With Celsius Win & Raft Of New Hires
AdSchool Unveils New Look For 2025
Register Lost your password?