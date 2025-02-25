Is Ferrier Adland’s Samson? We May Find Out Soon

Thinkerbell will be making “guerrilla” visits to creative and media agencies to challenge their teams to shave their heads in solidarity with those living with blood cancer.

The effort is in support of its client, the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave. The visits will be taking place on 5 March.

To sweeten the deal, Thinkerbell will make a donation on behalf of every person who takes the shave. Your shaving will literally make us pay!

“For every person who shaves, Thinkerbell will donate to the World’s Greatest Shave – I personally will come armed with clippers to make it happen, although we’ll leave sweeping up the hair to you,” said Adam Ferrier, Thinkerbell’s famously long-locked founder and resident consumer psychologist.

“People from Thinkerbell will be participating too. If shaving is too much for you, we’ll also have spray cans to support by colouring your hair – pink or green only!”

It remains unclear as to whether Ferrier will be shaving his head.

If you want Thinkerbell to drop into your agency on 5 March please contact [email protected].