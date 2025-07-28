iProspect Joins Mamamia & eBay To Showcase Pre-Loved Fashion

iProspect has partenered with independent digital publisher, Mamamia, and eBay Australia to showcase the power of pre-loved fashion.

As the global second-hand market accelerates toward a projected $367 billion by 2029, recommerce is reshaping the future of fashion retail. eBay Australia is leading this transformation, championing circularity and sustainable style through strategic partnerships in the Australian market.

For the first time ever, eBay customers will be able to shop the wardrobes of Mamamia’s style-savvy team — including co-founder Mia Freedman — via an eBay storefront, as part of a campaign that brings real fashion, real women, and real impact together.

Mamamia has built 17 years of trust, credibility and community in the women’s media space, with fashion playing a core role in how its audience connects with hosts and talent. In fact, 88 per cent of women have stated they trust recommendations made by Mamamia podcast hosts and 77 per cent purchasing a product or service after hearing about it on Mamamia.

The collaboration showcases the ease and purpose of buying and selling pre-loved fashion on eBay, while highlighting Freedman’s signature bold style and the emotional value tied to each item. Customers of the store can purchase with purpose with all proceeds from the Mamamia team’s wardrobe sales going to RizeUp, Mamamia’s long-standing charity partner, which supports women

and families escaping domestic violence. Mamamia’s purpose is to make the world a better place for women and girls and together with eBay, consumers can now recycle and purchase with purpose to help women in need.

“This partnership was built to do more than just sell fashion—it was designed for meaningful connection. By educating consumers about eBay’s pre-loved fashion offering to Mamamia’s audience of passionate, fashion-forward women, we created a campaign that was both authentic and purposeful,” said Flo Horwich, iProspect sponsorships and content director.

“Leveraging Mia Freedman’s trusted voice, and Mamamia’s high-reach, high-engagement platform, we brought pre-loved fashion to life in an innovative, full-circle way—one that not only promoted sustainable style, but gave back, by channelling funds to RizeUp to support women in need. From audio to digital to social, this campaign was not just to be seen—it was made to be felt.”

“eBay Australia’s partnership with Mamamia is about creating authentic connections with Aussies passionate about fashion through powerful storytelling. Mamamia provides the perfect platform to share eBay’s message of fashion first, conscious commerce with an incredibly engaged audience,” said Zannie Abbott, head of campaigns and communications, eBay Australia.

“By featuring real wardrobes from trusted voices like Mia Freedman, we’re not just promoting pre-loved fashion; we’re building a narrative that shows how style, sustainability, and social impact can beautifully intersect.”

“I’ve always believed fashion should be fun, accessible and meaningful. My wardrobe is filled with pieces that tell stories—and now it’s time for them to find happy new homes,” added Freedman. “As a RizeUp ambassador, I’m especially proud that every dollar raised will help women rebuild their lives after domestic violence.”

The campaign will run across the Mamamia network through to July 2025.

Credits:

eBay Australia

Snr Brand and Campaign Manager – Thanh Nguyen

Brand Campaign Specialist – Niusha Khastoui

iProspect

Content & Partnerships Director – Flo Horwich

Group Investment Director – Vera Manalac

Group Strategy Director – Harriet Swinburn

Client Partner – Sam Bremner

Client Director – Lily Selby-Thompson

Client Associate – Ashley Dawes

Mamamia!

Head of Agency Sales NSW – Abby Bacon

Senior Sales Executive – Isabelle McConaghy

Strategy Manager – Sophie Mateer

Brand Partnerships Manager – Isabella Klindo