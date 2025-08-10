IPG Mediabrands Unites In Support Of Local Communities With Inaugural Impact Week

August 11-15 marks IPG Mediabrands Australia’s inaugural “Impact Week” bringing together all its agency brands across Australia for a unified week of community action.

During the week, Mediabrands employees will have a day when they can step away from their desk and contribute their services and efforts to make a tangible difference in their communities.

Mark Coad, CEO Mediabrands Australia, said: “This inaugural Mediabrands-wide Impact Week marks a proud moment for our business in Australia. For the first time, we’re uniting all our agency brands under one purpose – stepping out of the office at different times throughout the week to give back to the communities we live and work in.

“The energy, collaboration and shared sense of responsibility shown by our people as we embrace a week-long set of activities, speaks volumes about the culture of Mediabrands. It’s this spirit of unity and action that will drive meaningful impact, not just during Impact Week, but in the way we show up for our communities all year-round.”

Previously celebrated within individual agency brands, this year marks a significant milestone as APAC’s Impact Day (held regionally on July 18) and Australia’s Impact Week becomes a network-wide initiative, underscoring Mediabrands’ commitment to collective action and social responsibility. By joining forces across all agency brands, Mediabrands aims to amplify its positive impact and demonstrate the power of unity in serving communities at scale.

Across Australia, Mediabrands employees will participate in a diverse range of volunteering initiatives throughout the period Aug 11-15 including:

Threads Together – 12 th and 13 th Aug (Packing and Sorting Clothes). Sydney team involved.

and 13 Aug (Packing and Sorting Clothes). Sydney team involved. Foodbank NSW – 13 th , 14 th and 15 th Aug (Preparing Meals). Sydney team involved

, 14 and 15 Aug (Preparing Meals). Sydney team involved Starlight Foundation – 14 th Aug (Preparing Starlight Merchandise Packs and then hitting the streets to sell). Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane teams involved

Aug (Preparing Starlight Merchandise Packs and then hitting the streets to sell). Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane teams involved Life Blood 12 th to 15 th August (Donating Blood) Sydney and Melbourne teams involved

to 15 August (Donating Blood) Sydney and Melbourne teams involved Impact Week Bake Off – 12th Aug (Cake stalls – teams asked to bake a cake to sell to raise funds for the Starlight Foundation) Sydney and Melbourne teams involved

Jackie Beck, managing director ANZ, Orion Worldwide, and leading this years Impact Week said: “Contributing to the communities we live and work in is important for all of us at Mediabrands. Throughout the year, we work together as a business to support different partners and charities, and many of our people contribute to their communities in meaningful ways, but Impact Week brings that charitable contribution together for maximum impact.

“Each event throughout the week involves the charity first speaking to the team about their cause, purpose and what they are hoping we can achieve through our work during the day.

“I am exceptionally proud of every one of us as we gather to help make an impact on our society. It is humbling yet inspiring to watch teams from across the brands help make Australia a better place for everyone to enjoy, share and love,” said Coad.