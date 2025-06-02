IPG Mediabrands Australia Awarded Silver Tier Accreditation For Its Commitment To An Inclusive & Supportive Environment For LGBTQ+ Employees

IPG Mediabrands Australia has officially received Silver Tier accreditation in the 2025 Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI), cementing its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for LGBTQ+ employees.

The Silver Tier accreditation recognises organisations that demonstrate substantial progress and commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

“This recognition reflects the meaningful and measurable work Mediabrands’ talented volunteer Pride Committee has done to help build an inclusive workplace culture where our LGBTQ+ employees feel safe, supported, and celebrated,” said Kim Lion, head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Mediabrands Australia.

“To receive Silver Tier accreditation during Pride Month makes it even more special, it’s a moment of pride for everyone across the company.”

To meet AWEI’s comprehensive and evidence-based criteria, Mediabrands’ Pride Committee was required to work through 30 different elements across many categories—such as inclusion of trans and gender diverse employees; LGBTQ+ employee networks, training and awareness: and executive leadership and engagement among others plus provide detailed evidence and documents to prove the organisation’s efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Our submission included MB policies, practices, employee initiatives, events and more which demonstrated a drive to create a truly inclusive environment,” concludes Lion.

“We were awarded accreditation alongside many corporations outside of our industry sector, but would like to acknowledge we were one of three organisations within our industry, a clear indication that the media and marketing industry is creating real change for LGBTQ+ employees.

“Mediabrands will continue to invest in progressive DE&I programs, fostering a culture that prioritises representation, education, and collegiality across all levels of the business.”