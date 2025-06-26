MarketingNewsletter

Involved Media Promotes Jenn Reid To Group Account Director

Australian independent media agency Involved Media has promoted Jenn Reid to the position of group account director.

The role is a new position within the media agency and is Sydney based. Reid will oversee the Involved Media Sydney client leadership function, reporting directly into national general manager Dan Hojnik.

“We’re thrilled to see Jenn step into the role of Group Account Director. Her media thinking, and deep client relationships have helped grow our independently verified Client Happiness score to a market leading 9.12/10,” said Sarah Keith, managing director of Involved Media.

“This promotion reflects the impact she’s already made at Involved Media, and the confidence we have in what’s next.”

Reid, who has been with Involved Media for 18 months, is a highly experienced media agency executive who has held senior agency roles at iProspect, Carat, Edge and also been head of marketing for clothing brand St Frock.

Involved Media is a large independent media agency with more than $100m in billings and clients and has recently won the CareSuper media account following a competitive pitch.

The media agency’s clients include major brands such as Hertz, Thrifty Car Rentals, Anytime Fitness, Stanley Black & Decker, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and Better Help.

