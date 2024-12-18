AdvertisingNewsletter

Invasion Of The Sandman: Jetstar & Thinkerbell Invite Aussies To Begin A New Snowman-Shaped Summer Tradition

In the northern winter, snowmen and snowwomen rise during Christmas time bringing lots of laughter and joy to children in closer and darker climes.

Jetstar, famous for helping Australians take off more, doesn’t want Aussie kids and grown ups to miss out.

The airline has launched a new campaign, in partnership with Thinkerbell, encouraging all Aussies to build their own Sandman.

Launching with a content series, Seeking Sandmates tells the story of a Sandman on his quest to find other Sandmates and avoid spending Christmas alone.

Traveling to destinations across the country and testing out different types of sand, Aussies are invited to join in the fun by building their own Sandperson for a chance to win up to $100,000 worth of flights.

Sandpeople will be popping up at beaches across Australia and on TV, Social, OOH and Online during the Christmas Holidays.

“We may not have snow here in Australia at Christmas, but we do have more sandy beaches than anywhere else in the world and an airline that can get you to them, for very little. Let’s hope this new Jetstar tradition catches on and we see merry little Sandpeople pop up all over the country,” Thinkerbell chief tinker Tom Wenborn said.

Credits
Creative: Thinkerbell & Sam Cotton
Client: Jetstar
Illustration & Animation: Sam Cotton
Production: Hotel Bell

