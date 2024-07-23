Intuit Mailchimp Launches SMS Marketing Solution In Australia, Revamped Canva Integration At From: Here, To: There Sydney

Intuit Inc. has announced two new innovations, SMS functionality for Australian marketers and an expanded Canva integration, at Mailchimp’s inaugural flagship Australian event, From: Here, To: There, held in Sydney. The one-day event features a world-class lineup of panellists, talks, and Q&A sessions from the brightest minds in marketing, AI, and e-commerce—including a fireside chat from Seth Godin, entrepreneur & inventor of email marketing, Janine Allis, founder of Boost Juice Bars, and appearances from Hamish Blake, Nazeem Hussain, Holly Ransom, Lisa Jones, Stephen Scheeler, Bri Williams, and more.

“Australian businesses are constantly looking for new ways to gain a competitive edge and build stronger relationships with customers and prospects,” said Anthony Capano, regional director for ANZ at Intuit Mailchimp. “The integration of email and SMS into one platform equips our Australian customers with a more complete view of their audiences during a time when customer loyalty is at a premium. Meanwhile, our expanded partnership with Canva will simplify the way Mailchimp users approach their design workflow, ensuring consistent branding across all channels”.

Together with the recent appointment of Anthony Capano as the regional director for ANZ at Intuit Mailchimp, Mailchimp is building upon its momentum in Australia and New Zealand as it further commits to supporting marketers with innovative, AI-driven technologies and providing tools that drive revenue growth businesses across ANZ.

Mailchimp’s SMS marketing solution brings together email and SMS channels on a single platform, providing Australian marketers with a 360-degree view of customer engagement. By integrating email and SMS channels into a single platform, marketers can better coordinate high-converting subscriber campaigns, while keeping track of their ROI from a centralised dashboard.

By merging separate data sources into comprehensive customer profiles, Mailchimp SMS takes channel consolidation to a new level, powering automated cross-channel nurture pathways and redefining the audience connection matrix. Bringing SMS to Australian Mailchimp customers facilitates streamlined analytics, enhances loyalty, and bolsters ROI through synchronised campaigns.

Mailchimp’s U.S. SMS customers have seen up to 16x ROI in the first 3 months after launching their first SMS campaign. The rollout of SMS marketing in Australia paves the way for local businesses to drive forward with robust omnichannel marketing strategies that perform.

Building upon its partnership with Canva, Mailchimp’s new integration functionality will soon enable users to automatically synchronise image folders and files with the platform – eliminating the need for manual updates and providing a more efficient workflow across all channels.

When working on email campaigns in Mailchimp, users will have shortcuts and actions to “Edit with Canva” embedded in Mailchimp’s email builder, which takes them to Canva. After editing, users can access the updates made to the image in Mailchimp’s context, simplifying the editing workflow, and allowing for seamless integration and collaboration.

“We’re excited to expand our global partnership with Australia’s own Canva, and make it easier for our users to launch beautiful and effective email marketing campaigns,” said Ken Chestnut, global head of ecosystem at Mailchimp. “Marketers and business leaders here in Australia have so much on their plates right now. Our refreshed Canva integration makes it easier for companies to leverage best-in-class design tools to delight and engage their customers”.

“We’re incredibly excited that Mailchimp is deepening its integration with Canva, underscoring our shared focus on providing intuitive and powerful tools for marketers. With access to a more seamless design workflow, users can create engaging emails to help businesses achieve their goals with ease and creativity,” said Anwar Haneef, head of ecosystem at Canva.

These latest innovations follow the June preview of Mailchimp’s upcoming revenue intelligence technology, a system of always-on predictive and generative artificial intelligence models designed to proactively give marketers opportunities to win more revenue.