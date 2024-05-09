Introducing JCDecaux ICON: Redefining Out-of-Home Advertising In Melbourne

JCDecaux has presented its latest innovation, ‘JCDecaux ICON’. This unique wrap-around site is one of the largest Digital large-format screens in the Southern Hemisphere, promising to captivate audiences and offer exceptional brand exposure in the heart of Melbourne’s bustling St Kilda Junction.

“JCDecaux ICON is redefining Out-of-Home impact. This striking site is set to capture attention, offering advertisers a unique opportunity to reach a half a million people each fortnight. Its sheer scale, combined with its strategic positioning at one of Melbourne’s busiest five-way intersections, renders it the most compelling location in Australia,” said Steve O’Connor, chief executive officer, JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand.

“There is nothing like JCDecaux ICON in Australia, combining the master brand dominance of classic assets with over 700sqm of digital signage for flexible and dynamic messaging. It truly is iconic, akin to globally recognised sites like London’s Piccadilly Circus,” said Sam Noble, JCDecaux’s national product director – large format.

JCDecaux ICON features four digital screens seamlessly integrated into one of Melbourne’s new premier luxury apartment buildings. Two additional ‘Classic Large Format’ sites complement the digital ensemble, creating a visual landmark at a prime intersection. Offered as one complete precinct, sold fortnightly, brands can create immersive and dynamic experiences with continuous coverage and share of voice to resonate with audiences.

Already attracting attention from market-leading brands, including launch partner BMW, JCDecaux ICON promises to drive brand recognition with unmatched impact.

“BMW is excited to partner with JCDecaux and take advantage of an iconic and high traffic junction in Melbourne. Out-of-Home is a powerful channel to engage with a relevant audience. This collaboration serves as a valuable platform to boost attention and educate audiences about the breadth of electric vehicles that BMW has available in Australia today, including the selected BMW models that offer incredible value, below the Luxury Car Tax threshold,” said Alex McLean, general manager, marketing at BMW Australia.

Research from VIOOH indicates high-quality Digital Out-of-Home delivers brand safety and establishes trust and credibility with audiences. With its prime location and round-the-clock presence, JCDecaux ICON offers advertisers exposure to diverse audiences, from city commuters to residents.

JCDecaux ICON joins a prestigious lineup of flagship JCDecaux sites, including Young & Jackson and White Street Gantry in Melbourne, The Continental in Auckland and Aspire in Sydney CBD.