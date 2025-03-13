Marketing

Intrepid Boosts Investment In DEI Through Its Ethical Marketing Guidelines

Intrepid Travel has increased its investment in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) through its Ethical Marketing Guidelines.

As major brands scale back their DEI initiatives, Intrepid has engaged past and new consultants to reaffirm its commitments, updating the guidelines to further support the amplification of Indigenous communities and travellers with disabilities, and committing to invest more than half a million dollars annually in BIPOC owned-businesses and creators.

Intrepid’s Ethical Marketing Guidelines were first introduced in 2021 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Working in collaboration with external consultants, the guidelines included 5 commitments and 25 measurable actions relating to DEI, openness and transparency, rejection of neocolonialism, sense of belonging and ethical digital marketing.

Last year, Intrepid achieved 22 of its 25 commitments. In 2024, 58 per cent of all influencers Intrepid worked with were BIPOC creators, 52 per cent of all writers commissioned on The Good Times were BIPOC writers and Intrepid invested over $200,000 in BIPOC-owned business and partnerships, double its committed spend.

As part of the new 2025 Ethical Marketing Guidelines, Intrepid will now have 24 measurable actions and has deepened its commitment in several key areas:

  • In addition to its goal of having 50 per cent of content creators hired by Intrepid identifying as BIPOC creators, a new benchmark outlines a minimum commitment of $300,000 annually to support BIPOC creators.
  • Expanded representation of creators to include Black, LGBTQIA+, plus-size, Indigenous and creators with disabilities.
  • Increasing the minimum annual investment in BIPOC owned businesses, events and initiatives through partnerships and sponsorships from AU$100,000 to AU$300,000.

In addition to these guidelines, Intrepid also runs an annual BIPOC mentorship trip and Diversifying Travel Media program which give up-and-coming content creators and travel writers fully funded opportunities to help kickstart their careers in the industry.

Leigh Barnes, chief customer officer for Intrepid Travel, said: “Intrepid’s mission is to create positive change through the joy of travel, and diversity, equity and inclusion are central to realising that ambition. Diversity is not a threat, but in fact, the travel industry’s greatest strength. We believe that the best way to counter divisive rhetoric is to amplify and invest in diverse voices. Our Ethical Marketing Guidelines help hold us accountable, while creating a framework that we encourage others to adapt and follow.”

As part of Intrepid’s commitment to openness and transparency, a progress update on the 2025 Ethical Marketing Guidelines will be available in July.

