Interpublic Group’s Asia-Pacific Revenue Slumps 11.5% In Half Yearly Results

Interpublic Group’s (IPG) worldwide net revenue has declined by 3.5 per cent to $2.17 billion (A$3.31 billion) in its second quarter results, as the holding company prepares for a takeover by Omnicom in the second half of this year. Its total revenue including billable expenses was $2.5 billion.

Over the first six months, net revenue was down 7.6 per cent to $4.17 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region has been hit hardest in FY26 so far. Net revenue across the region declined by 13.6 per cent this quarter and 11.5 in the first half. This was followed by the United Kingdom (down by 9.7 per cent in Q3 and 8 per cent in H1) and the United States (down 2.6 per cent in Q3 and 3.3 per cent in H1).

Interpublic’s revenue drop sees the holding company in third place among its competitive set; trailing Publicis Groupe (up 5.9%) and Omnicom (up 3 per cent). However, it beat WPP, which reported a 6 per cent revenue drop in Q2 after a number of client losses primarily in the US.

Media outperforms creative

At Interpublic, its media, data and engagement solutions division—which includes UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Axicom and MRM—had a revenue drop of 3.1% in Q3.

Advertising and creative agencies (McCann Worldgroup, IPG Health, MullenLowe Group, and FCB) declined by 6.3 per cent, while comms and experiential agencies (Weber Shandwick, Golin and experiential agencies grew revenue by 3.1 per cent.

Ad agencies organic growth was down by 8.2 per cent in H1, while the organic media arm had flat growth over the same period (which relates to 9.1 per cent when foreign currency conversions to US dollars are taken into account).

Over the same period, IPG slashed costs by 10 per cent when compared with the same quarter a year ago. This included cutting staff costs by 6.6 per cent.

Interpublic CEO Phillipe Krakowsky, pictured above, said the results were broadly in line with expectations.

“Given our first-half results, client activity that remains largely resilient in the face of macro uncertainty, and the work we are doing to further develop our portfolio in growth areas such as media trading, commerce and data-driven marketing, we remain on track against the full-year target for an organic net revenue decrease of 1 to 2 per cent. At this level, we expect to drive adjusted 2025 EBITA margin significantly ahead of the 16.6 per cent we had previously shared, reflecting both structural and operating improvement.

“Looking ahead to our combination with Omnicom, we remain on track to see the transaction completed in the second half of this year. The level of interest and support from clients continues to be strong, and there is enthusiasm on the part of practitioners across both organisations to unlock the value that the combination will create. By bringing together our deep pools of talent, complementary capabilities, and geographic strengths, we can create an organisation with unmatched ability to deliver business outcomes for marketers in every industry sector, around the world.”

IPG is in the final throes of regulatory approval for a takeover by Omnicom, which is expected to be inked in the second half of this year. The ACCC and US competition watchdogs have given the move the green light.