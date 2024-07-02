Interbrand Promotes Megan Schierhout To Associate Creative Director

Interbrand Australia, a brand consultancy, today announced the promotion of Design Director Megan Schierhout to associate creative director as it continues to invest in internal talent.

In her new role, Schierhout will lead creative for Interbrand in Australia using exceptional design to develop innovative and immersive brand solutions for a range of clients, while also overseeing and nurturing the creative talent within the team.

Schierhout has been a design director with Interbrand Australia since 2021, helping shape some of Australia’s most iconic brands including McDonald’s, Coles, Sydney Fish Market and Dulux.

A highly experienced designer, Schierhout has previously worked with prominent design agencies, Re (part of the M&C Saatchi Group), Designworks (owned by WPP), along with Sydney-based consultancy, ET Collective where she drove meaningful change for brands such as Optus, UNSW, ActionAid, and The Benevolent Society.

Schierhout’s promotion continues Interbrand’s track record for recognising and developing its talent, seeking to prioritise promoting from within the organisation.

Nathan Birch, CEO, Interbrand Australia, said: “Megan is set to bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to her new role. Throughout her tenure at Interbrand, Megan has consistently demonstrated exceptional creative skills, delivering outstanding work and nurturing client relationships to foster creative and strategic outcomes. Her leadership has been instrumental in promoting a collaborative and innovative environment within the creative team.

“As she steps into her new role, Megan’s vision and approach will undoubtedly contribute to the company’s continued success and growth.”

Commenting on the new role, Schierhout said: “I came to Interbrand as a contractor, initially attracted by the client names but was quickly won over by the people. The team is a standout – a rare mix of truly talented and nice individuals. So, after three years here, I’m incredibly honoured and proud to step into the creative lead role.

“I’m excited to continue challenging both myself and the team to deliver beautifully crafted, meaningful ideas for clients and their communities, and to contribute to Interbrand’s iconic legacy.”

The appointment is effective immediately.