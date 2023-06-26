Interbrand Promotes Amanda Szylo-Duncan To MD Amid A Trio Of Promotions

Interbrand Australia has made a trio of promotions, led by the elevation of Amanda Szylo-Duncan to managing director.

Szylo-Duncan was previously executive strategy director and has been with the leading brand consultancy for over five years. As managing director, Szylo-Duncan will be charged with running and growing Interbrand, including through new business wins and team culture. As part of her remit, she will also continue to lead Interbrand’s strategy department.

L-R: Dan Steiner, Amanda Szylo-Duncan, Rachel Driessen

Interbrand AUNZ CEO Nathan Birch said: “Over the years, Amanda has constantly displayed unparalleled leadership and strategic vision. This promotion is a testament to her ability to inspire teams, build and grow brands, and drive exceptional client outcomes. She’s invaluable to us, and I know she’ll excel in this leadership role as we continue to shape the future of brand thinking and creation in Australia.”

Szylo-Duncan said: “I’ve been at Interbrand for five years, and in that time, we’ve never stood still. We keep stepping forward with the right people and the right thinking to imagine and build brands that drive real change. I’m very excited for this new role, and to continue using the power of creativity to unlock growth.”

Dan Steiner and Rachel Driessen have also been promoted, to Verbal Identity Director and Mid-weight Designer, respectively. Steiner joined Interbrand three years ago as a Senior Writer, while Driessen has been with the team for just shy of three years.

Birch added: “Both Dan and Rachel are so deserving of this recognition. Dan’s pithy writing skills are the envy of the team, along with his keen eye for detail, and wonderful ability to positively impact the people around him. As Verbal Identity Director, he’ll be instrumental in our next chapter of naming and brand voice work.

“Rachel came to us fresh out of uni as an intern, and has delighted us all as she’s grown into an exceptionally talented designer. She has absolutely earned this new role.”