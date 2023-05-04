Interbrand Appoints Lucy Gavan As Strategy Director

Branding consultancy Interbrand Australia has boosted its leadership team with the addition of Lucy Gavan as strategy director.

Gavan will act as the strategic lead on key accounts, actively support the team’s development, and grow the agency’s brand experience practice.

Gavan joins from DesignStudio, but began her strategy career at Interbrand, where she worked with iconic Aussie brands like Telstra, Sydney Opera House, and Westpac. From there, she headed to McCann where worked with the likes of eBay and Mastercard.

Interbrand AUNZ CEO Nathan Birch said: “I’m delighted we’re welcoming Lucy back in a key leadership role – it’s the greatest compliment when someone as talented as her returns. I know she’ll bring her energy, intellect, and expertise to all our clients.”

Interbrand, strategy director, Gavan said: “I’m returning to a new era of Interbrand—where the people, clients and approach continue going from strength to strength. The team is truly leading the charge for strategy in the region, with a killer mix of imagination and action, and I’m so excited to be part of it.”

Interbrand helps create, manage, and grow brands including Coles, Westpac, Crime Stoppers, Minor Hotels, and Dulux. The agency also delivers pioneering thought leadership on local start-ups through its annual Breakthrough Brands research, which uncovers and charts the rise of AUNZ’s next crop of unicorns.