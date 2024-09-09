“Screen-Free Play” Integrated Launch Activity Goes Live For Tonies Via 303 MullenLowe

303 MullenLowe has unveiled its first integrated marketing activity for global children’s audio storytelling company tonies, as part of the brand’s official launch into the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Incorporating social media, PR, content strategy and execution, production, events plus influencer outreach and engagement, it follows 303 MullenLowe’s official appointment as trans-Tasman integrated agency of record earlier this year.

As part of the tonies ANZ launch campaign, 303 MullenLowe also helped coordinate a launch event co-produced with Bluemouth Interactive, and held at Melbourne’s Museum of Play and Art (MoPA), where a collaboration with popular children’s entertainer Emma Memma (Australian dancer and filmmaker Emma Watkins) was revealed.

“The entire 303 MullenLowe team was inspired to join the tonies mission and make a positive impact on the lives of children and families through screen-free play,” said 303 MullenLowe Sydney CEO Joanna Gray.

“We’re thrilled to now go live with the launch program that’s been months in the making, to ensure the tonies brand has maximum impact into both the Australian and New Zealand markets. It has been an exciting process to harness the power of influencers to reach new fans across both countries particularly given tonies’ customer base favours word-of-mouth endorsements over overtly branded messages. It is clear that Australia and New Zealand are hungry for innovative and educational toys,” added Gray.

303 MullenLowe undertook a range of audience research and persona development to fully understand the target Australian parents’ demographics, attitudes, lifestyles, behaviours, and purchase drivers. In NZ, it also developed brand positioning and messaging, including localised brand and content pillars plus creative guidelines.

“It’s a great example of our agency creating unfair advantage for a brand that’s passionate about pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and creating even more opportunities for Australian and Kiwi kids to discover imagination,” she added.

Now available in 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand, other tonies launch activity included distribution of review units, native advertising, and other strategic media placements.

The company’s push into the Australian and New Zealand markets follows the success for the global brand across a range of markets including Europe, the US, and the UK, where demand for its award-winning screen-free audio platform has continued to grow since first launching in 2016.