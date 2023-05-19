Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC).

Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company to date to have earned MRC accreditation for viewability in CTV. IAS also received MRC accreditation for CTV-rendered impressions.

“Today’s announcement of the industry’s first CTV viewability accreditation further solidifies IAS’s leadership in the Connected TV space,” said Kevin Alvero, Chief Compliance Officer at IAS. “MRC accreditation represents the pinnacle of quality and transparency in digital media measurement. IAS is honoured to be the first company to have attained this accreditation for CTV viewability.”

IAS achieved these accreditations by undergoing a rigorous audit conducted by an independent CPA firm engaged by the MRC, which included tests across apps and device combinations to ensure its measurement of CTV video ads meets the MRC’s standards for viewable impressions.

“The accreditation of IAS’s measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and viewability metrics in CTV environments is a significant step in bringing transparency to marketers and publishers in this rapidly expanding space,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “We congratulate IAS on this notable milestone and for its continued demonstration of industry leadership in support of quality measurement through the accreditation process.”

This latest accreditation achievement is a further demonstration of IAS’s commitment to bringing even greater transparency and quality to all aspects of the digital measurement landscape.