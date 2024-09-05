Insurance Council Of Australia & M&C Saatchi Group Launch Industry-First Careers Campaign

M&C Saatchi Group has launched a new campaign for the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), the representative body of the general insurance industry in Australia.

Following a competitive pitch earlier this year, M&C Saatchi Group has worked with the ICA and various insurance industry working groups to develop a first-of-its-kind recruitment campaign for the general insurance industry. The campaign coincides with the publication of the Insurance Industry Talent Roadmap and supports the ICA’s ambition and purpose of being the voice for a resilient Australia.

All campaign creative spotlights real employees in the industry working in roles that people might not know exist in insurance, opening their eyes to new opportunities by showcasing the work they do to support people across Australia. The campaign also introduces a new communications platform for the Insurance Council of Australia in “It’s our policy.”

“We’re really excited about this new campaign and in particular the three very talented insurance industry professionals we’ve been able to showcase,” said Mathew Jones, general manager, public affairs at the Insurance Council of Australia. “We know from our research that we have more to do to tell the story of how a career in insurance aligns with career seekers’ values and aspirations, and we’re confident that we’ve been able to do this with this new campaign”.

The work with the ICA sees several M&C Saatchi Group disciplines working together across creative, media and data as well as quantitative and qualitative research carried out prior to launch.

“We’re proud to be partnering with the Insurance Council of Australia, bringing together the disciplines of creative and media, all wrapped up in a data driven measurement and evaluation framework. This campaign is the output of consultation across the insurance industry and it’s been great to see competitive brands come together to get behind this, under the strong leadership of the ICA,” said M&C Saatchi Agency CEO, Michael McEwan.

The ‘It’s Our Policy’ integrated brand campaign is now in the market across multiple channels including BVOD, YouTube, social, digital, OOH and audio. ‘It’s Our Policy’ is now live in NSW and Queensland with plans for full national rollout in 2025.