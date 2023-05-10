InsideOut PR Wins PACK & SEND

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has won the account for PACK & SEND. PACK & SEND is Australia’s leading and most recognised parcel courier and freight delivery reseller, and now part of MBE Worldwide Group.

Country manager, Nicholas Woodward said, “We are thrilled to partner with InsideOut PR. Their partnership will benefit our brand and help us reach wider audiences through their media and digital exposure strategies. We look forward to the potential opportunities this partnership will bring in promoting PACK & SEND’s commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service.”

InsideOut PR will be working with the organisation to drive media and digital exposure and other publicity opportunities.

Agency CEO, Nicole Reaney (lead image) said, “We are excited to be working with PACK & SEND and building a strong relationship with them. The freight, business and delivery sectors are facing new demands with greater technological capability post covid and are more essential than ever.”

InsideOut PR will be leveraging its extensive industry experience in business, franchise, and relocation to bring greater positive exposure to the Courier & Freight Industry.

InsideOut PR is partner of global communications group IPREX with 110 offices worldwide. The agency works with B2C and B2C brands across diverse sectors including Retail, Food, Fashion, Lifestyle, Consumer Goods, Health, Technology and Corporate.