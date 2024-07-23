InsideOut PR Locks In Simon-Kucher PR Account

Sydney-based public relations agency, InsideOut PR has announced its partnership with Australian consultancy, Simon-Kucher, following a competitive pitch.

Leveraging its extensive industry expertise, InsideOut PR will deliver tailored strategic PR solutions to elevate the presence and impact within the Australian market.

“We are thrilled to kick-start this journey with Simon-Kucher. Our goal is to forge strong partnerships with their teams amplifying their presence through targeted media exposure and strategic connections,” says Nicole Reaney, CEO of InsideOut PR. “We are committed to driving their vision forward and catalysing unstoppable growth”.

Drawing upon its rich B2B and consumer experience, InsideOut PR will develop tailored media strategies and initiatives to drive exposure for the brand in key outlets.

InsideOut PR (IOPR) was established in 2005 and is a partner of global communications group, IPREX, with 110 offices worldwide. IOPR is a full-service agency with strong capability in media publicity, working with some of the most recognised brands in Australia and internationally.