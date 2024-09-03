Inside Scoundrel’s Swish 10th Birthday Celebration

Last week, Scoundrel hosted a party for the ages at its lush offices in Botany. Two B&T staffers somehow managed to blag a ticket to the star-studded party (and even snag a couple of Resch’s) — here’s a look at all the movers and shakers from the coolest shindig since last year’s B&T Awards.

Production agency Scoundrel has worked on some of the most impressive campaigns in recent times — and when we snuck upstairs, we even managed to catch a glimpse of its wall-long collection of Cannes Lions.

Its recent work for AAMI’s Olympics campaign was a real standout, for instance.

The company’s Kate Gooden also won Creative Producer at this year’s B&T Women in Media Awards.

Tim Bullock and Ariel Martin also both featured on B&T’s Best of the Best Film Directors list, published just last month.

Bullock co-founded Scoundrel back in 2014 along with Adrian Shapiro with a focus on doing things differently.

Present at the party were luminaries including Mark Green incoming global CEO of Droga5, Michael Walker, founder of Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Chiquita King of Cocogun and Jade Manning and Vince Osmond of Today The Brave.